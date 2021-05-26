Holland America Cruise Ship Extends 2021 Mediterranean Season

Holland America Line’s Eurodam vessel will extend the cruise line’s Mediterranean season and assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam in the region. She will sail 12-day voyages as Holland America begins to restart operations and the cruise industry starts to make its comeback.

Eurodam to Assume Westerdam Sailings

Once Eurodam has completed a series of four cruises to Greece this summer, the ship will assume Westerdam’s mediterreanan cruises. Euro dam will begin the extended season from September 12 through October 30, 2021.

There will be a total of five sailings that will each last 12 days with options to sail from Italy, Greece or Spain. Here are the five cruises on offer:

Sept. 12: Venice; Zadar and Hvar, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Argostólion, Crete, Rhodes (overnight), Mykonos and Piraeus (overnight), Greece.

Sept. 24: Piraeus; Istanbul (overnight) and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Sarandë, Albania; Dubrovnik, Korcula and Rijeka, Croatia; Koper, Slovenia; Venice (overnight).

Oct. 6: Venice; Katakolon (Olympia), Piraeus, Rhodes (overnight), Santorini and Crete, Greece; Kotor; Korcula; Venice (overnight).

Oct. 18: Venice (overnight); Dubrovnik; Kotor; Corfu and Katakolon, Greece; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Livorno (Pisa/Florence), Italy; Cannes and Marseille (Provence), France; Barcelona.

Oct. 30: Barcelona, Cartagena, Malaga (Granada) and Cadiz (Seville), Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal, Madeira; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Fort Lauderdale.

Guests who were booked on the original Westerdam cruises will automatically be transferred to Eurodam as she will sail on the same dates. Guests will be moved to a similar cabin choice. As Eurodam has a slightly larger passenger capacity at 2,104, she will be able to accommodate all impacted guests.

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

Holland America Line previously announced Eurodam would restart cruising in the Mediterranean on August 15, 2021, and offer three seven-day departures roundtrip from Piraeus and one seven-day cruise from Piraeus to Venice.

The 12-day cruises can be combined to form epic 24-day Collectors’ Voyages that offer in-depth exploration of the region. The Mediterranean itineraries were designed to offer nonrepeating ports on back-to-back itineraries to enable guests to visit more ports and more countries on one extended voyage. Booking a Collectors’ Voyage represents significant savings off booking the two itineraries separately.

Also Read: When Will Cruises Resume in 2021?

Immediately following the transatlantic crossing, Eurodam is expected to begin its scheduled Caribbean season of cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. From November 2021 through March 2022, guests can embark on seven-, 10- and 11-day itineraries that explore the eastern, southern and tropical Caribbean, as well as partial Panama Canal cruises that spend a day on Gatun Lake.