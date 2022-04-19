Holland America Celebrates 149th Anniversary As Cruising Makes Comeback

Holland America Line is celebrating its 149th anniversary, and it comes at a time when the entire fleet will soon be back in service. The Carnival-owned cruise line will also officially commemorate the christening of its new Rotterdam cruise ship.

Special Time for Holland America Line

The cruise line is one step closer to its anticipated 150th milestone anniversary by celebrating its 149th on April 18. The special occasion is being celebrated on board Holland America cruise ships with grand desserts, special champagne toasts, and festivities for guests and team members.

“As Holland America Line moves closer to the 150th anniversary of our founding, these past couple of years have shown us the importance of celebrating our milestones,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“This April is an important month with Holland America Line leading the return to Canadian cruising, the restart of Noordam and our anniversaries of our founding and travel to Alaska. We are grateful to be moving along a positive path, not only as a brand, but as an industry.”

Holland America will continue its 149th-anniversary celebrations through early June 2022, when the entire fleet of 11 ships will be back sailing. The ships still to resume are the Noordam on April 24, Oosterdam on May 8, Zaandam on May 12, and Westerdam on June 12.

Rotterdam to Keep the Celebrations Going

Another significant milestone that will continue the celebrations is the naming ceremony for the new Rotterdam cruise ship.

The event will take place on May 30 in the city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, and the vessel will be named by Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. Her Royal Highness is also the godmother to the new Rotterdam vessel, delivered in July 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The new addition to the fleet will depart Amsterdam on May 29 on a special seven-day “Rotterdam Naming Celebration” voyage.

The naming ceremony will be a private event broadcast throughout the ship. Guests on the cruise will also enjoy a celebratory Gala Dinner and an opportunity to participate in the blessing of the ship’s bell, along with surprises and commemorative gifts.

75 Years Sailing Alaska

With Alaska making a comeback and the 2022 season about to begin, Holland America Line celebrates 75 years of operating in the region.

This year, six Holland America ships will explore the region on a round-trip voyage from Seattle, Washington, or a roundtrip out of Vancouver, Canada. The cruise line is also offering options between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

It will be the first time the Alaska season is fully back since the cruise industry-wide pause on operations started in 2020. Holland America Line and sister line Princess Cruises lead the industry on Alaska sailings.

Read Also: Holland America Line to Be First to Restart Cruising in Canada

This year’s milestones and celebrations will be before an even more momentous year for Holland America when it celebrates its 150th Anniversary in 2023.