Holland America Cancels 11 Westerdam Sailings, Ship Will Reposition

Holland America Line has announced that the scheduled season in Asia for the Westerdam has been canceled. The vessel will now reposition, resulting in the cancellations of 11 sailings.

Westerdam to Reposition

Guests have been informed that Westerdam’s sailings in Asia have been canceled. A total of 11 sailings will no longer take place between September 25, 2022, through February 27, 2023.

The ship was scheduled to begin sailings in the region in October following a repositioning voyage from Seattle, Washington.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience for guests scheduled on these sailings, but we felt it was important to make this decision given the current uncertainties around access in the ports we visit in Asia,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We are contacting all impacted guests to help them rebook a cruise on one of our many worldwide sailing options, including the new Westerdam itineraries.”

Instead of sailing in Asia, Westerdam will reposition to offer cruises in Australia and New Zealand. Depending on the original itinerary, guests will automatically be rebooked later in the year or in 2023.

Photo Credit: The Mariner 2392 / Shutterstock.com

There will be a $200 onboard credit for those impacted guests who want to sail Australia and New Zealand, South America, and Asia from fall 2022 through spring 2023, along with the new sailings onboard Westerdam once they are released.

“With the reopening of cruising in Australia, we’re able to create some wonderful new itineraries exploring the urban excitement of Sydney, New Zealand’s wine country, and must-see destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef,” said Bodensteiner. “We will be publishing these new itineraries on hollandamerica.com in the coming days.”

The cancellations in Asia don’t impact Westerdam’s return to service in Seattle on June 12, 2022, in Seattle. She will be the final ship in the Holland America fleet to return to service and one of six ships sailing Alaska this summer.

Oosterdam will also resume service in Italy on May 8 and Zaandam on May 12 in Fort Lauderdale.

Following the Alaska season out of Seattle, Westerdam will redeploy to Australia and New Zealand. In the fall, the ship will visit ports in Southeast Asia and resume full Asia sailings in February 2023.