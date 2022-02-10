Holland America Bringing Six Ships, 14-Day Itineraries to Alaska in 2023

Holland America Line is bringing six different ships to Alaska in 2023, offering a range of itineraries that will include two exclusive 14-night sailings. A wide range of cruisetours to Denali and the Yukon are also part of the line’s exploration of the Last Frontier, with more options than any other cruise line for guests to sail through the famed Glacier Bay.

Six Holland America Ships to Sail Alaska in 2023

Holland America Line’s Alaskan cruise season runs from May through September, and six ships will be visiting the region on a variety of itineraries ranging from 7-14 days, depending on the ship, sailing date, departure port, and the addition of any land-based extensions to create cruisetours.

“Alaska continues to be among our most popular destinations, and we are excited to have six ships in Alaska in 2023, along with the return of the 14-day cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Guests can explore Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Volendam, and Westerdam.

Photo Credit: The Mariner 4291 / Shutterstock

With the variety of ships, ranging from the line’s smallest vessel, the 61,200-gross-ton Volendam, to one of the largest, the 99,800-gross-ton Koningsdam, guests will be able to choose what type of features and amenities they prefer onboard for their Alaskan cruise vacation.

Each ship, no matter the size, sail date, or itinerary, will feature expanded onboard programming to highlight the region. Guests can engage with Alaska naturalists, enjoy special presentations explore local topics such as Alaska’s bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race, and meet with National Park Rangers and local Huna Tlingit guides.

Outstanding Ports of Call

Holland America ships will be visiting the best of Alaska with a range of ports of call, exploring different cultures of the region and all the natural beauty this unique state offers. Depending on the itinerary, guests may visit Sitka, Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau, and other ports, as well as cruise through some of the most scenic waters in the world along the Inside Passage and Glacier Bay.

“We’ve offered Alaska exploration longer than any cruise line, we continue to have more Glacier Bay itineraries and we’re the only way to see the Yukon combined with a cruise.” said Antorcha. “Holland America Line knows Alaska and can deliver authentic experiences guests won’t find anywhere else.”

Photo Credit: Elmar Langle / Shutterstock.com

Cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.; or one-way between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver.

Of particular interest are the two exclusive 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer sailings in 2023. The first is aboard the Signature-class Nieuw Amsterdam departing Vancouver on May 7, visiting Kodiak, Anchorage, Valdez, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Prince Rupert, plus cruising both Glacier Bay and the Inside Passage, before returning to Vancouver on May 21.

The second 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer cruise is an identical itinerary, but will be aboard the Vista-class Noordam and departs Vancouver September 17, returning on October 1.

Cruisetour Extensions

Guests can get even more intimately familiar with the Last Frontier through Holland America’s exclusive cruisetour offerings, combining land and sea tours into one unforgettable experience.

Sixteen different variations combine a 3-, 4- or 7-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line is also the only cruise line offering land tours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory.

All Denali cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay, plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction), Inside Passage, and up to three nights at the McKinley Chalet Resort, Holland America Line’s magnificent 68-acre hotel on the Nenana River at the entrance to Denali National Park.

Yukon & Denali options range from 9-18 days and include either a 3- or 4-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two-or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the Yukon. These tours also include a ride on the McKinley Explorer full-dome railcars, as well as the Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali National Park.