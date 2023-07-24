Holland America Begins Onboard Credit Offer for Select Passengers

The Carnival-owned Holland America Line has launched a new offer just for AARP members with onboard credit that can be used across the fleet. The credit will be for almost all sailings, and the amount varies based on the length of the voyage and the type of stateroom.

New Onboard Credit Offer for AARP Cruisers

Holland America Line has become the exclusive cruise benefit provider to AARP members with a new onboard credit offer of up to $200 (USD) per stateroom.

“Holland America Line is thrilled to extend this offer to AARP members, who are avid travelers and a key demographic for our brand,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. “We look forward to enticing AARP members to join us for a cruise to one of the many incredible destinations we explore.”

The onboard credit can be used for a variety of onboard purchases on any Holland America Line ship, including shore excursions, spa treatments, drinks, specialty dining, photography, souvenirs, and more. This can give AARP members extra purchasing power as they explore the world via the cruise line’s 11 outstanding vessels.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The offer is also combinable with several other special offers, fares, and discounts, making it more affordable than ever for travelers over the age of 50 to set sail to dream destinations.

“Holland America Line cruises open the world to AARP members, allowing them to visit other regions and experience different cultures with ease and comfort,” said Victoria Borton, vice president, lifestyle product and services, AARP Services. “Members appreciate the cruising experience and level of premium service that’s synonymous with Holland America Line.”

Holland America Line is an elevated cruise line, offering exceptional service in sought-after destinations such as Antarctica, Australia, the Mediterranean, South America, the South Pacific, Asia, and more, as well as more familiar regions like the Caribbean, Europe, Canada/New England, and Mexico.

The cruise line is particularly adept at offering exceptional experiences in Alaska, where Holland America Line has been offering cruises for 75 years – longer than any other cruise line.

Holland America Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: The Bold Bureau / Shutterstock)

Visiting Alaska is a bucket-list experience for many travelers, and doing so from a cruise ship is a great way to make new memories in the Last Frontier.

AARP members can book their Holland America Line cruises directly with the cruise line or through their preferred travel advisor and will still receive the onboard credit. The amount ranges from $50-200 per stateroom, depending on the cabin type and length of voyage.

Some Cruises Excluded

While most of Holland America Line’s cruises are eligible for this special AARP bonus, select voyages are not. Grand Voyages or Grand Voyage segments are excluded, as well as any cruises fewer than five days in length.

The cruise line offers an amazing array of longer sailings, however, from weeklong getaways to “Legendary Voyages” from 25-59 days, all of which are eligible for the offer.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock

Most of the Legendary Voyages both start and end in North America homeports, making them very convenient for travelers without the need for international flights.

A sampling of the Legendary Voyages coming up later this year and into 2025 include:

“Tales of the South Pacific” – 51 days roundtrip from San Diego aboard Volendam, departing October 2, 2023

“Arctic Circle Solstice” – Sailing aboard Westerdam for 28 days roundtrip from Seattle, departing June 9, 2024

“Voyage of the Vikings” – Roundtrip from Boston for 35 days aboard Zuiderdam, departing July 20, 2024

“Australia Circumnavigation” – 35 days aboard Westerdam roundtrip from Sydney, sailing November 14, 2024

“Amazon Explorer” – 27 days sailing aboard Zaandam roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, sailing February 8, 2025

About AARP

Founded in 1958, AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons) is a non-profit organization focused on issues for those over the age of 50, from health care and age discrimination to accessibility, driver safety, and more, with special dedication to improving the quality of life for everyone as they age.

Membership in AARP is a small annual fee (usually less than $20 USD), and members receive great discounts and savings from top companies and brands.

Travel-related savings include discounts on airfare, car rentals, and hotels, as well as cruises. AARP has more than 38 million members.