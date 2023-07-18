Holland America Alaska Glacier and Wildlife Cruises Top the Industry

Holland America Line plans to excel in Alaska Cruising in 2025, offering unparalleled glacier exploration, and wildlife and wilderness encounters. The company is especially focused on Glacier Bay, along with tons of shore excursions — more than any other cruise line.

Seven Decades of Alaska Expertise

Harnessing over seven decades of Alaska Expertise, Holland America Line is setting out to craft unforgettable voyages to Alaska, with over 180 wildlife and wilderness-themed shore excursions planned for 2025.

For Alaska-bound trips in 2025, from April to October (bookings are now open), the company plans to sail the 86,700-ton Eurodam, Noordam, the 99,500-ton Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam, and the 61,396-ton Zaandam, with this last ship built by Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy, in 1999, to and through Alaskan waters.

The company now offers the industry’s largest number of Glacier Bay permits, plus a wide range of glacier viewing experiences, and nearly 180 shore excursions that will allow passengers to enjoy up-close encounters with Alaska’s diverse wildlife and pristine wilderness.

“Guests choose an Alaska cruise because they want to see a glacier up close and whales in the wild, and we’re proud to be number one in these areas by offering our guests more ways to experience glaciers, wildlife and wilderness than any other cruise line,” Holland America’s chief commercial officer Beth Bodensteiner remarked.

A variety of cruises will be on offer in 2025, including the 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice,” which is a roundtrip journey from Seattle to the Arctic Circle, hitting spots like Homer, Juneau, Sitka, Valdez, Tracy Arm, Little Diomede Island, Hubbard Glacier, plus many other Alaskan ports and destinations.

Holland America Line’s Westerdam in Alaska (Photo Credit: Mim Nipa / Shutterstock)

The 14-day “Great Alaskan Explorer,” aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam on May 4, and Noordam on Sept. 14, will call upon plenty of prime Alaskan destinations too, including Anchorage, Prince Rupert in Canada, Skagway, Sitka, and Glacier Bay. A variety of seven-day adventures will also be available to book should guests not have 14 or 28 days to devote to a single trip.

Passengers should also keep an eye out for Cruisetours, beginning in autumn 2024 — an Alaska cruise combined with an overland expedition to Denali and the Yukon.

Alaskan “Have It All Packages”

The “Have It All” premium package offers guests lots of amenities, including shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and special perks like the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi.

The Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus lets loyalty members receive up to $400 in onboard credit per stateroom if they book by October 4, 2023.

More Glaciers, More Wilderness, More Wildlife

Spectacular encounters with Alaska’s glaciers are available on every cruise. Holland America Line surpasses other cruise lines with the highest number of permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park. Along the journey, their ships also visit College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

Catamaran excursions to different glaciers, like Hubbard Glacier, as well as the Glacier Explorer to Sawyer Glacier, are conveniently accessible from the ship.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Guests can also embark on a Helicopter Glacier Trek in Juneau, landing directly on a glacier, or opt for the Five Glaciers Seaplane tour over part of the Juneau Ice Field.

The wildlife-focused shore excursions as well, including whale watching and wildlife encounters in areas like Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Skagway. Onboard wildlife experts will help guests spot humpback whales, orcas, bald eagles, moose, bears, and more.

The Alaska Up Close Program

The “Alaska Up Close” initiative provides an immersive cultural experience with authentic programming, activities, and excursions for Holland America guests sailing to Alaska.

Read Also: Holland America Line Has Biggest Booking Day in 150-Year History

Expert-led workshops, lectures, and onboard EXC (Explorations Central) Talks offer insights from local insiders. Guests can enjoy fine dining events, and connect with the region’s culinary traditions as well.

Each Alaska cruise includes a special visit from an authentic Huna Native Interpreter in Juneau, dressed in historical attire, introducing passengers to the rich history of the Tlingit people.