Holland America Adding New Experiences to 2025 Alaska Season

As the weather begins to warm in North America, the cruise season is about to heat up in one of the coolest places on the map: Alaska.

Holland America Line won’t be the first cruise line to bring passengers to the region in 2025 – that will be Norwegian Bliss on April 14 – but it will be close.

The cruise line will arrive with Konsingdam on April 26 as one of six ships in the fleet sailing in the region through September 2025.

Guests sailing on Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zaandam will find classic routes that sail to small towns like Skagway and Ketchikan and iconic scenic destinations like Glacier Bay and Tracy Arm.

But the cruise line has a few tricks up its sleeve ahead. It will feature new additions, including a 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise aboard Westerdam that crosses into the Bering Sea and Arctic Circle during the summer solstice.

“Alaska offers many memorable experiences, from getting close to glaciers and seeing animals in the wild to learning about the unique culture,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president of Alaska Operations.

“We are ready to explore this majestic region, and Alaska is ready for us.”

Holland America Line is promising enhancements both onboard and on land this season, including a growing partnership with the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center and improved access to Denali National Park.

Addressing recent US administration changes that have affected the National Parks Service and the National Forestry Service, Morgenstern said passengers needn’t worry.

“We can confirm that from Glacier Bay to Mendenhall Glacier to Denali National Park and Preserve, our guests can expect to fully experience the wonders of Alaska,” he said.

Expanded Itineraries and Experiences

Holland America Line, which will have its ships call at Seattle twice a week and Vancouver three times per week, will offer 7-day itineraries that include Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, or the Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

Holland America in Vancouver (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

These glacial voyages will feature a “Glacier Day,” featuring ranger talks, cultural interpretation, scenic viewing, and regional foods like Dutch pea soup and glacial-themed cocktails.

Shore excursions will give passengers a chance to see the Mendenhall and Portage glaciers up close, as well as take part in nearly 180 wildlife-related tours.

Onboard, guests can refer to a Wildlife Spotting Guide and interact with wildlife experts to increase their chances of seeing Alaska’s famed wildlife, including whales, bears, and moose.

Read Also: Your Guide to the Best Alaska Cruise Ports

In addition to its standard itineraries, the cruise line is offering 14- and 28-day journeys for a deeper dive into the Last Frontier. The “Great Alaska Explorer,” for example, visits eight Alaskan ports roundtrip from Vancouver.

Denali and Yukon Cruisetours will also be available, ranging from 9-18 days, the latter of which the cruise line says is exclusive to Holland America.

These sea and land cruises include up to three nights at Holland America’s Denali Lodge near the national park.

The cruise line is working on a $70-million expansion and renovation project at the lodge, with some improvements ready for the new season. These include upgrades and a new look in the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge guest rooms.

The cruise line is also touting its culinary additions aboard its vessels, from live cooking shows to locally sourced fresh fish direct from port to plate in less than 48 hours.

Plus, passengers sailing with Holland America Line during the summer season can join in its continued support to the area.

Through its “On Deck for a Cause” events on each sailing, the cruise line raises funds for Alaska Geographic, a nonprofit that works on conservation with Alaska’s parks and forests – ensuring that all future cruise guests can continue to enjoy this spectacular sailing region.