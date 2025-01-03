Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

High Diver Makes 55-Foot Jump on Royal Caribbean Ship

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Royal Caribbean Swimming Dive
Royal Caribbean Swimming Dive (Credit: adventures_with_ginni)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Do not try this at home! 

A professional high diver named Ginni Van Katwijk gave her 84.9 thousand Instagram followers a taste of what it’s like to jump from a 55-foot diving board into a pool onboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas.

The dive took place inside the Oasis-class ship’s AquaTheater, which is designed for extreme stunts and water theater. 

Although the Instagram reel was posted a while ago, it’s recently surfaced as the latest viral video – earning nearly 2.5 million likes as of the time of publication. 

Before she effortlessly flips and twists her way through the air and into the pool below, Van Katwijk shows the view from the top and explains where she is supposed to aim so that she makes it into the water safely.

The Dutch high diver then takes the leap without showing an ounce of fear – although the people that watched her dive in person and on social media likely felt more than enough anxiety on her behalf.

“That’s a whole lot of nope for me. Kudos to her tho,” one viewer wrote in response to the video.

“She did the best triple hell naw I’ve ever seen,” another commenter wrote, along with a laughing face emoji. 

“Couldn’t even watch. I don’t need this type of stress in my life,” a third added.

Watch Katwijk’s Impressive 55-Foot Dive Here:

Of course, fear and awe are probably the right emotions for the standard cruiser to feel when watching stunts unfold in the AquaTheater. 

Even the bravest of guests would not be allowed to try this stunt for themselves – with Van Katwijk only permitted because she is a trained professional working with Royal Caribbean

In addition to serving several contracts with the Miami-based cruise line, she has competed in high diving around the world – including as part of the prestigious and highly competitive Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. 

Stunts & Performances in the AquaTheater

The AquaTheater first debuted on Oasis of the Seas, and is now found on all of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships, as well as onboard Icon of the Seas. 

The performance space is particularly unique onboard the first Icon-class ship, as it is housed inside of the record-breaking AquaDome

The AquaDome, which counts as one of the eight neighborhoods onboard the world’s current largest cruise ship, is home to the largest glass dome ever created for a cruise ship and hosts some unique performances that won’t be seen in any other Royal Caribbean AquaTheater. 

Different types of stunts, such as high diving, acrobatics, and even tightrope walking, are put on display in shows like “The Fine Line,” “Hideaway Heist,” “Aqua Action!,” and “Splash.”

Athletes like Van Katwijk help to tell the unique stories of the shows by simply doing what they do best.

AquaTheater
AquaTheater

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Amenities You Should Pre-Book

One of the biggest concerns shared by commenters on Van Katwijk’s video – and likely by cruise guests who attend the extreme shows – is how the athletes stay safe doing such a risky job. 

Some wondered if the rockiness of the cruise ships or unexpected weather conditions put the athletes at a greater risk than they would be if they did the same stunt on land. 

“The AquaTheater shows really are a spectacle, and great entertainment. However – I worry about these. Just once, out of tens of thousands of shows, someone might die trying [the] high dive stunt. When they do… what then?,” a concerned watcher wrote.

That said, Royal Caribbean takes many safety precautions to keep the athletes as safe as possible – such as by conducting strict pre-dive checks, only employing certified divers, and using a hydraulic mechanism that allows the pool floor to be raised or lowered depending on what is needed for the performance and safe for the stunt.

Past cruisers have also reported incidents where the shows were cancelled due to poor weather conditions or particularly choppy seas that crossed the threshold into unsafe territory.

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Catie Kovelman
Catie Kovelman
Catie is an award-winning journalist and researcher. By day, she helps market new movies and TV shows as a senior research manager. But by night, she loves writing cruise news. In addition to Cruise Hive, Catie has contributed to a variety of newspapers, magazines, and other online publications, such as The Plaid Horse, Unwritten, YourTango, Fangirl Nation Magazine, Chapman Magazine, the Orange County Register, and Voice of OC.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied