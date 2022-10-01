Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Appearance on Newest Celebrity Cruise Ship

In an exclusive partnership with goop and Gwyneth Paltrow, Celebrity Cruises is now sailing ‘goop at sea,’ a bespoke wellness experience that offers a series of transformative experiences and sessions curated by goop’s wellness practitioners.

The line’s ‘goop at sea’ is a 9-night Italian Riviera & France sailing onboard 21-deck Celebrity Beyond, that recently departed from Barcelona on September 24.

‘goop at Sea’ Onboard Celebrity Beyond

In early 2020, Celebrity Cruises announced its partnership with lifestyle brand goop and its founder and CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow, that inspired the launch of ‘goop at sea,’ a wellness experience offering a series of transformative experiences and sessions conducted by goop’s wellness advocates.

This transformative wellness sail, ‘goop at sea,’ left Barcelona on September 24 onboard the line’s third in the Edge class ship, Celebrity Beyond, on a 9-night Italian Riviera & France sailing.

‘goop at sea’ anchored in Rome, Italy, and welcomed guests for the new program onboard, while Gwyneth made an appearance, hosting an interview on the ship with Elle Vora, MD, and responding to some of the audience’s questions.

Photo Courtesy: goop

During this ten-day sailing, guests experienced nourishment from the inside out through exclusive pop-up experiences, including tastings, product trials, and massages. Guests also had the opportunity to receive goop curated gifts and surprises.

Mind, Body, and Soul Sessions were led by goop experts: Isaac Boots, Jennifer Freed, and Dr. Ellen Vora. The expert sessions included meditations, fitness sessions, and additional wellness activities.

In the role of Celebrity Cruises’ Well-Being Advisor, goop’s CEO Gwyneth Paltrow supported the cruise line with wellness offerings prepared for its fleet, including on-demand in-stateroom wellness classes, a custom detox smoothie, fitness tools for AquaClass stateroom guests, and a fully-immersive wellness experience.

The 21-Deck Celebrity Beyond

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, Celebrity Beyond is 141,420 gross tons and has 21 decks as Celebrity Cruises’ third in the Edge class ship.

The 3,260-passenger ship arrived in Southampton on April 21, 2022, for its maiden voyage that departed on April 27 of this year to Barcelona.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Additionally, the line announced that gymnast Simone Biles would be the godmother of the ship on May 10, ahead of its christening ceremony that will take place in Florida on November 4, 2022.

Debuted in April 2022, Celebrity Beyond offers a total of 32 food and beverage experiences, including 15 restaurants, five cafes, and 12 bars and lounges.

Chef Daniel Boulud, Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador, created his first signature restaurant at sea, Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, that can now be visited onboard the new Edge-class ship.

Celebrity Beyond is larger than her sister ships and the largest ever constructed for the Royal Caribbean-owned cruise line.

She is currently sailing Mediterranean cruises, including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries, such as ‘goop at sea’ and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October, before heading to the Caribbean.