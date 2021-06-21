Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Ships Available for Home Delivery

There is no doubt that Guy’s Burger Joint found on Carnival cruise ships is among the most popular dining venues onboard and now the cruise line is teaming up to offer home delivery.

Carnival Cruise Line is teaming up with Guy Fieri’s Falvortown Kitchen, where a new home delivery offering is available for a limited time. So those who miss the venue onboard can enjoy the same offerings they would have enjoyed during a Carnival cruise.

Guy’s Burger for Home Delivery!

Using a popular delivery app such as Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad, and Waitr the popular Guy’s Burger which can be enjoyed on a Carnival cruise ship can be ordered for home delivery. The burger will cost $11.99 with free delivery depending on the app.

Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining at Carnival Cruise Line said:

“During our pause our guests have been craving these delicious hand-crafted burgers and we’re pleased to be able to satisfy their cravings and enjoy Guy’s delicious hand-crafted burgers at home.”

The 80/20 burger topped with SMC (“Super Melty Cheese”) and their choice of fixings, including, of course, Fieri’s signature donkey sauce was first introduced at Guy’s Burger Joint. The venue was part of the cruise line’s FUN 2.0 upgrades, launched first onboard Carnival Liberty in 2011.

Guy’s Burger Delivery

Guy Fieri said:

“I’m stoked to bring the best burger on the seas, my Straight Up burger, straight to your doorstep via Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen. When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike.”

Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on all 24 Carnival vessels, with around 1,000 burgers served daily on each ship. However, guests have been missing the award-winning venue since suspensions started in March 2020.

Once cruises start to resume in July, the burger venues will undoubtedly be a popular choice for guests, including the largest Guy’s Burger Joint on the new Mardi Gras, which debuts on July 31 out of Port Canaveral, Florida.