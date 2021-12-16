Guests to Be “Funderstruck” With New Carnival Cruise Line Campaign

Carnival Cruise Line is unveiling a new marketing campaign to showcase the amazing experiences of its Fun Ship fleet, and guests will be “Funderstruck” with excitement to set sail with Carnival.

New Word Describes Carnival Experience

Carnival is introducing an entirely new word – Funderstruck – to describe the unmistakable feeling uniquely experienced when choosing fun on Carnival. Funderstruck will celebrate exactly what travelers want right now and something that Carnival is designed to deliver – unapologetic fun with those you enjoy spending time with the most.

The new campaign will debut just when families are getting together and making memories once again, during the holiday period. The first Funderstruck spots will air on ESPN and ABC during Christmas Day NBA games.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Funderstruck will then be featured prominently with Carnival sponsoring the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration, in collaboration with ABC and the New York Times Square Alliance.

The Funderstruck campaign will also be promoted in other national commercials, podcasts, and social media channels, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

What Is Funderstruck?

To be Funderstruck is to fully embrace all the fun on any of Carnival’s amazing Fun Ships, from riding BOLT aboard Mardi Gras, to enjoying waterslides and splash pads in WaterWorks, to cycling on SkyRide, to practicing putts at mini-golf, to joining in deck games, and so much more. Funderstruck can even mean the Lip Sync Battle, Family Feud Live, Playlist Productions, Dive-In Movies, and other onboard excitement.

“Funderstruck is the unmistakable feeling when you choose fun on Carnival, and the kind of joyful experience essential to people’s health and happiness,” said Pete Callaro, senior vice president of brand and product marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival cruises are the perfect vacation to enjoy with those you’ve missed having fun with over the past year.”

Ultimately, Funderstruck is whatever any guest finds fun for their ocean-going getaway – including being pampered in the spa, snacking on a burger from Guy’s Burger Joint, enjoying an ice cream cone, relaxing in a whirlpool, dominating at karaoke, challenging friends at SportSquare, winning a coveted ship-on-a-stick, and just living up the ambiance that makes Carnival cruises one-of-a-kind.

The campaign, created by Anomaly, is an extension of the brand’s Choose Fun campaign that launched in 2018 and has become synonymous with the Fun Ship fleet.

Photo Credit: Marc Mayntz

Carnival Continuing to Grow

Carnival is finishing 2021 with a very successful restart of its guest operations, following an industry-wide, global halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carnival has already set sail with 19 of its 22 U.S-based ships – including its newest ship, Mardi Gras, and the newly transformed Carnival Radiance.

Looking to 2022, Carnival’s entire U.S. fleet and all ten of its year-round home ports will be back to full guest operations in March, in time for the cruise line’s 50th birthday. Carnival will also take delivery of two more ships in 2022 – including the line’s second Excel-class vessel, Carnival Celebration to debut from PortMiami – as it grows its guest capacity to more than pre-pandemic levels.