Guests Can Bring Robot Vacuum on Carnival Ships If They Want

Carnival Cruise Line’s fantastic crew members work hard at cleaning all public spaces and private staterooms, but some guests are concerned that the cleaning may not be up to the standards they prefer at home.

If this is the case, the cruise line has confirmed that guests may bring along their robot vacuum if they so choose, but they will have to take responsibility for any unfortunate escapes.

The issue was raised to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, through a guest inquiry. Heald responds to hundreds of comments, questions, and requests nearly every day through his popular Facebook page.

“I bring my own Lysol and Clorox wipes. I do not trust cleaning crew to make sure everything wiped down and sanitized. I would like to know if I can bring my Roomba on the Vista,” the guest asked. “I do not find it on the prevented list of items.”

It is true that no type of vacuum cleaner, including automated robot vacuums such as the Roomba, are on Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited items list. Guests are also welcome to bring their own cleaning supplies if they wish so long as no chemicals are considered hazardous or flammable.

The concern is a confusing one, however, as crew members do typically take great care to ensure staterooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before guests arrive, and regular cleaning is completed daily throughout each cruise.

“You are not the only one as I think I have been asked this before. The answer is yes you can,” Heald confirmed. “However, you really do not need to do this because our fabulous cabin attendants are better than any robot and will always make sure they clean and sanitise your cabin and vacuum it thoroughly. If it is not to your standard then ask them and they will do as you require.”

While the interested guest does not identify when they will be cruising, Carnival Vista is homeported year-round from Port Canaveral, offering 6- and 8-night Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean itineraries.

During that length of cruise, each guest stateroom would be cleaned and vacuumed daily, and travelers can always request extra vacuuming if necessary (such as after a beach day with extra sand!).

Heald has been asked about robot vacuums previously, and has always noted that the cabin attendants clean staterooms to the highest possible standard and it is not necessary for guests to bring along a Roomba.

Carnival Cruise Line Cabin (Credit: Emrys Thakkar)

Many such inquiries about stateroom cleanliness were made in the months following the cruising restart in mid-2021 as travelers were more concerned about sanitation and enhanced cleaning protocols, but some questions still persist today.

While robot vacuums are not prohibited, Heald does note that passengers must take responsibility for the actions of their automated companions.

“Please note that if you bring a Roomba robot then if the cabin attendant opens the cabin door and it goes hurtling off down the corridor it will be your responsibility to fetch the little bugger back,” he joked.

Other Traveler Responses

While many other guests agree on bringing cleaning wipes for a bit of extra precaution on cruise ships, few think a vacuum is necessary.

“I always have baby wipes and Lysol wipes when I travel. They are handy in a lot of situations! However, I’d never think to bring a vacuum. There’s no way I’d have space for that.”

“The whole idea of me going on vacation is so I don’t have to do all my daily chores.”

“I do wipe everything down, that’s just me, but I’m not about to pack a vacuum!”

