Guest Favorites to Lead the Fun on New Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the Cruise Director and Entertainment Director for its newest vessel, Carnival Celebration, slated to debut in November. The experienced duo are sure to bring amazing energy to the highly anticipated ship as they lead the Fun Squad and entertainment team during the ship’s inaugural season.

Cruise Director and Entertainment Director Announced

Lee Mason has been tapped as Cruise Director for Carnival Celebration, while Calvyn Martens will head up the production cast, musicians, and other performers as Entertainment Director.

“Not only will Carnival Celebration arrive as the ship marking our 50th birthday, but it will build upon the stellar entertainment offerings which our guests have already come to love since the debut of Mardi Gras,” said Chris Nelson, Carnival Cruise Line’s vice president of entertainment. “Lee and Calvyn are the perfect team to take on this responsibility and help our guests make great memories while having lots of fun.”

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Mason and Martens are both popular with Carnival guests. Together, they bring a combined 25 years of experience with the cruise line to lead the team responsible for Carnival’s iconic atmosphere, activities, and “funderstruck” entertainment aboard its new ship.

Meet the Cruise Director

Mason, currently serving as cruise director on the award-winning Mardi Gras, is from Cumbria, England. He has served as cruise director on a dozen ships across Carnival’s fleet since joining the line in November 2016, not only in the North American market, but also sailing in the UK and Australia regions.

Having trained at the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York City, Mason’s talent for showmanship is perfectly paired with boundless energy and love for life. His proudest achievement to date is helping to set Carnival Splendor’s $40,000 St. Jude fundraising record.

Not only popular with guests, Mason is also popular with the teams he works with, and has received several peer awards during his service with Carnival, including the Cast Champion Award, Peer Choice Award, and Leader of the Year Award.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Meet the Entertainment Director

Martens, from Vancouver, Canada, has been entertaining Carnival guests for nearly 20 years, having joined the company as part of the team on Carnival Holiday. He has helped bring to life much of the entertainment programming Carnival fans enjoy today and is a mentor to many entertainers across the fleet.

Martens has served in many roles for Carnival Cruise Line entertainment, including serving as the executive assistant to the cruise line’s brand ambassador, John Heald, as well as working as an assistant cruise director, cruise director, and entertainment director aboard various ships. He has also worked as the line’s overall manager of entertainment operations.

Some of his fondest memories include being selected as part of the inaugural team for Carnival Magic and Carnival Breeze, and leading Carnival Legend for its inaugural Baltic season.

Great Times in Store for Carnival Celebration

Both Mason and Martens are sure to bring great energy and amazing experiences to Carnival Celebration. The new LNG-powered, Excel-class ship, sister ship to Mardi Gras, will have her own personality with brand new themed zones and a special Golden Jubilee venue dedicated to former Carnival cruise ships and packed with memorabilia.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The ship will also be home to features already popular with guests, including the BOLT roller coaster, Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant, Guy’s Burger Joint, the Punchliner Comedy Club, Family Feud Live, Waterworks, and so much more.

The 180,000-gross-ton Carnival Celebration will set sail from Miami in November, offering mostly 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings, with a few select itineraries of 5, 6, and 8 nights.

The ship can host 5,282 passengers at double occupancy, and up to 6,500 guests when fully booked, with 2,000 international crew members providing excellent service and helping guests celebrate all the wonderful memories they will make onboard.