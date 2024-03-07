Greek Ports Reach Record-Breaking Cruise Ship Arrivals

2023 marked an unprecedented year for the Greek cruise industry, with a record-breaking number of cruise ship arrivals and passengers.

According to the Hellenic Ports Association (ELIME), Greek ports welcomed over 5,000 cruise ships last year, accommodating more than 7 million cruise passengers, shattering previous records, and setting new milestones for the sector.

The growth of the cruise industry in Greece extends beyond a single destination. Featuring some of Europe’s most sought-after ports, including Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes, Greece is attracting an increasing number of guests, a trend supported by the encouraging reservation figures for 2024.

Greece Experiences A Historic Cruise Year

Greece is becoming an increasingly popular destination for cruising in the Mediterranean. While the country has always featured high on bucket lists for cruise aficionados, more and more people are finding that the country’s islands are best visited by cruise ship. In 2023, Greece welcomed 5,230 cruise ships, accommodating over 7 million passengers.

2023 saw an additional 450 cruise ship arrivals and 2,373,500 passengers compared to 2022, an incredible 9.41% increase in cruise ship arrivals and a 51.26% surge in passenger numbers.

The numbers eclipse the former records set in 2011, which had 5,261 cruise ship arrivals and 6,121,360 passengers visiting. The average occupancy per ship was higher than ever in 2023, with each cruise ship bringing in 1,339 passengers on average, compared to 969 in 2022 and 1,164 in 2011.

Athens, Greece (Photo Credit: GTS Productions / Shutterstock)

ELIME, the organization behind the Greek cruise ports, emphasized the potential of the cruise sector for Greece: “The cruise segment in Greece has significant development potential for both local communities and the national economy.”

“A further increase in homeporting activity combined with the development of infrastructure can create even greater prospects for additional jobs and opportunities in the market.”

Ports and Destinations Benefit

Greece has a wide range of ports and destinations, creating a mix between history, culture, and sun, sea, and sand. Piraeus, one of Europe’s busiest homeports and the main port of the capital city of Athens, stands out as the leading port in terms of passenger numbers, hosting 1.5 million guests in 2023, and expecting to welcome over 1000 cruise ship calls in 2024.

Piraeus is closely followed by other popular destinations such as Santorini with 1,298,968 visiting passengers; Mykonos with 1,192,220; followed by Rhodes, Katakolon, and Heraklion. Santorini was by far the busiest with 800 arrivals amongst the cruise destinations.

Port of Piraeus, Greece (Photo Credit: YULIYAPHOTO)

Newer, lesser-known ports such as Astypalea, known as a smaller and quieter Santorini, Chios, Paros, and others show significant increases in cruise passenger visits.

With forecasts for 2024 predicting around a 10% increase in arrivals and a 15% rise in passenger numbers, the future looks promising for Greece’s cruise industry. This growth trajectory supports the local economies of port cities and contributes significantly to the national economy.

However, the influx of cruise ships brings its challenges. In places like Santorini, the absence of a comprehensive strategy for crowd management coupled with environmental concerns has demonstrated that the serene and relaxed atmosphere Greece is known for can quickly disappear.