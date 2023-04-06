Godmother Appointed for New MSC Luxury Cruise Ship

Dr. Sylvia Earle, an esteemed American oceanographer, explorer, biologist, and conservationist, has been selected by Swiss-based Explora Journeys to act as “godmother” for the company’s inaugural ocean-going vessel Explora I.

Explora Journeys is an all-inclusive luxury cruise line founded in 2021 by MSC Cruises, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Explora Journeys’ Dedication to Ocean Preservation and Sustainable Luxury Voyages

Dr. Earle is renowned across the globe for her groundbreaking contributions to deep-sea surveys, as well as for her unwavering advocacy and dedication to ocean conservation efforts.

Her association with Explora Journeys further reinforces the company’s dedication to promoting sustainable luxury seafaring tourism, while prioritizing ocean conservation initiatives at the same time.

In her role as “godmother,” Dr. Earle will bestow the Swiss firm’s first-ever ship with its official name. The naming ceremony is scheduled for a special event that will take place in Civitavecchia, Italy, on July 8th, this year. The Explora I is being built at the Fincantieri shipyard, located in Monfalcone, near Trieste, Italy.

“I am honored to be chosen as the Godmother for Explora I,” Dr. Earle commented, “and look forward to a meaningful relationship between Mission Blue, Explora Journeys, and the MSC Foundation toward protecting and restoring the ocean globally.”

Mission Blue is an organization helmed by Dr. Earle, with a charter focused on bringing together a global coalition of like-minded people to raise awareness and public support for marine protected areas around the planet.

Explora I Cruise Ship’s Construction Details

The Explora I hit the float-out phase of its construction at the end of May 2022. MSC Cruises already has additional luxury cruise ships in the pipeline (possibly as many as six vessels) for its Explora Journeys brand.

All of the ships are scheduled to be built by Fincantieri, with the next vessel (Explora II) slated to commence operations sometime during the summer of 2024.

Explora Journeys’ Explora I, built in 2023, will clock in at 63,900 gross tons, and come with 14 decks, a carrying capacity of 922 passengers, a length of 813 feet (248 meters), and three swimming pools, one of which will be indoors.

Render Courtesy: Explora Journeys

The ship’s maiden voyage is currently planned for July 2023, with the vessel scheduled to travel from Southampton, UK, toward the fjords of Norway and the Arctic Circle.

The Explora I has also been designed with environmentally focused flexibility in mind, allowing the ship to incorporate ecologically friendly technologies as they become available.

Some of the ship’s future tech could include battery storage systems that allow for the generation of hybrid energy. Catalytic reduction technology, designed to lessen nitrogen oxide emissions by around 90%, has already been integrated into the vessel’s operating systems.

LNG-powered ships, which run on liquid nitrogen gas (much greener than traditional marine fuels), are planned for Explora Journeys’ future fleet as well.