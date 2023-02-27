Godmother Announced for New Oceania Cruises Ship

Oceania Cruises has announced the godmother for its newest ship, Vista. Celebrity chef and award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis has the honor and is the perfect choice for the culinary-focused luxury cruise line.

The ship will first debut in April 2023, with the official christening and naming ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 8 in Valletta, Malta.

Celebrity Godmother for New Oceania Ship

Giada De Laurentiis has been selected as the honorary godmother for the new Allura-class Vista of Oceania Cruises. The renowned Italian-American chef is well known for her vibrant personality and culinary expertise as a restaurateur and author.

“As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision. Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Crusies.

“She truly personifies our first Allura Class ship and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista.”

Giada De Laurentiis and Oceania Cruises President Frank A. Del Rio at Vista Godmother Reveal Event

Not only will De Laurentiis be a part of the vessel’s star-studded naming ceremony on May 8 by breaking a bottle of champagne over the ship’s hull as a traditional blessing for good fortune, but she will also create two signature dishes to be served on board Vista.

The exclusive dishes will be served in Toscana, the cruise line’s authentic Italian, family-inspired specialty restaurant, as well as in The Grand Dining Room.

“Having the honor of officiating as godmother is a dream come true, especially as she sets sail on her christening voyage from my birthplace of Rome,” said De Laurentiis.

“Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savor the different flavors and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come.”

Big Names for a Big Naming

In addition to De Laurentiis, the high-profile naming ceremony – of special interest because Vista is the first new ship for Oceania Cruises in more than a decade – will also feature the musical talents of singer, pianist and actor Harry Connick Jr., who will perform an exclusive concert for VIP guests.

“We are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining us to welcome Vista,” said Del Rio. “Harry’s laid-back, classic style and impressive back catalog will provide the perfect soundtrack to an important evening in our 20-year history.”

Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Connick has sold more than 28 million albums worldwide, and has appeared in such popular films as Memphis Belle, Independence Day, and Dolphin Tale, as well as appearing on “American Idol” and other hit shows.

“I am delighted to be a part of this special occasion; bringing music and song to such an important moment in Oceania Cruises’ story is an honor,” said Connick. “Performing against the backdrop of the beautiful city of Valletta, alongside this elegant new ship, will be a privilege to remember for years to come.”

About Vista

The 67,000-gross ton Vista elevates the cruising experience with all verandah accommodations and elegant, relaxing decor inspired by both land and sea.

The ship can accommodate 1,200 guests, and her inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean already sold out. In the fall, the new ship will reposition to PortMiami to offer tropical Caribbean sailings throughout the winter, visiting such amazing and vibrant destinations as Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Belize, St. Johns, Martinique, Barbados, Grenada, and more.

Vista will return to the Mediterranean in spring 2024 and will offer a wide variety of Mediterranean and Grecian itineraries from multiple ports of departure, giving guests plenty of opportunity to enjoy the new vessel.