Godmother Announced for New Luxury Cruise Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced the ceremonial godmother for the line’s newest vessel, the upcoming Seven Seas Grandeur, officially joining the renowned luxury fleet in December. Sarah Fabergé will be the ship’s godmother, and will christen the new vessel at a gala event in Miami on December 10, 2023.

Godmother Announced for Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has selected jewelry artist Sarah Josephine Fabergé to serve as godmother for Seven Seas Grandeur, embodying the ship’s rich connections to the past and dedication to excellence for the future.

“As a founding member of the Fabergé Heritage Council, Sarah symbolizes the shared ethos and distinctive qualities that define our two eminent luxury brands and is therefore the ideal Godmother of our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We are deeply honored to name Sarah Fabergé as Godmother, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family.”

Sarah Fabergé

Fabergé is an artist-jeweler and the great-grandaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé, originator of the exquisitely famed Fabergé eggs designed in Easter egg style with rich enamels, glittering jewels, and precious metals.

“I am honored to be Godmother to this extraordinary new ship which, like Fabergé, has been inspired by the past and reimagined for the future, and I also look forward to hosting Regent guests onboard Seven Seas Grandeur for my exclusive Spotlight Voyage in 2024,” Fabergé said.

To further connect the two distinctive companies well known for their commitment to luxury, a unique, meticulously hand-crafted objet d’art known as Journey in Jewels has been commissioned for Seven Seas Grandeur. This egg will be the first-ever permanent resident of a Fabergé piece onboard a cruise ship.

Featuring oceanic blue, purple, and teal tones with diamond and pearl accents evoking a sense of bubbles and waves, the egg will be the literal “crowning jewel” within the ship’s awe-inspiring multi-million-dollar art collection.

Fabergé Egg

The new 55,000-gross ton vessel will be christened at an elegant gala in Miami on December 10, 2023, featuring not only exclusive entertainment and showcasing the ship’s exquisite design, but offering entertainment from Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth.

“Seven Seas Grandeur has been inspired by the past and stunningly reimagined for the future, exemplifying our heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, epicurean perfection, and transformative experiences that begin the moment guests step aboard,” said DeMarco. “Fabergé’s storied legacy of unwavering perfection, unparalleled craftsmanship, and relentless pursuit of excellence aligns harmoniously with the core values of our own distinguished luxury brand.”

After the naming ceremony, the ship will depart on a 3-night christening cruise before homeporting from Miami for the winter, where she will offer a variety of 7- to 16-night itineraries visiting a wide variety of ports as well as including Panama Canal transits on longer voyages.

Naming Ceremony to Highlight Charity Auction

As part of what is sure to be a memorable and elegantly distinctive christening, Fabergé will wear specially designed, one-of-a-kind bespoke 18-karat gold earrings and a ring with colors, white diamonds, and pearls matching the Journey in Jewels egg. Those pieces will be auctioned off after the event.

Proceeds from the jewelry’s auction will be donated to the Gemfields Foundation, a charity of the parent company of Fabergé. The Gemfields Foundation works to alleviate poverty and support wildlife conservation in sub-Saharan Africa, with projects spanning Madagascar, Mozambique, and other countries visited by Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Unique Voyage in 2024 to Feature Godmother

In addition to christening Seven Seas Grandeur in December, Fabergé will also host a Spotlight Voyage on the ship. The 10-night sailing will depart on July 1, 2024 from Rome (Civitavecchia) and cruise the Mediterranean, calling on esteemed ports such as Salerno, Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille, and more, before ending in Monte Carlo.

Read Also: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Details 2025-26 Grand Voyages

Onboard, special master-class programs, lectures, and jeweled egg demonstrations are just part of the program designed to immerse travelers in the luxury world of both Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Fabergé jewelry, while offering plenty of opportunities to indulge in the ship’s elegance.