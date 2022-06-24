Godchildren Announced for New Disney Wish Cruise Ship

Setting sail from Port Canaveral this summer, Disney Cruise Line has announced Make-A-Wish kids will be the godchildren of the new Disney Wish cruise ship. Past, present, and future Make-A-Wish recipients will be featured in the inaugural celebration.

Disney Wish Godchildren to Name Vessel

As godchildren of the New Disney Wish cruise ship, honorary wish children will christen the vessel in an unforgettable way. For the first time in Disney Cruise Line’s history, Make-A-Wish children will be recognized with such distinction during a naming ceremony that will take place on June 29, in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, will be appointed “godmother” to their honored wish godchildren, in support of their longstanding maritime tradition.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

A christening ceremony for the Disney Wish will highlight Make-A-Wish children reciting blessings for the newest ship, capturing a spirit of optimism. This unforgettable celebration of enchantment will showcase its new ship and celebrate Make-A-Wish as the foundation of making dreams come true aboard Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

“The selection of Make-A-Wish children as the godchildren of the Disney Wish is another example of how Disney and Make-A-Wish continue to find innovative ways to bring joy to the lives of wish kids and their families,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

“We are honored to partner with The Walt Disney Company and we look forward to granting countless more wishes together.”

The appointed godchildren will join the magic of Disney Wish, as their wishes come alive with the appointed “godmothers” Patty Disney, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Tinkerbell. This symbolic role is thought to bestow good fortune on the vessel and its guests.

Initiatives and Donation

In partnership, Disney and Make-A-Wish have helped grant life-changing wishes for more than 145,000 children. Beginning in 1980, wishes have been granted with visits to Disney destinations across the globe and Disney Cruise Line sailings.

All past, present, and future Make-A-Wish children will be celebrated and honored on the Disney Wish from the launch of a limited-edition merchandise line to a commemorative christening ceremony.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

“Make-A-Wish children and their families are brave, determined, resilient, and some of the most inspirational people you could ever meet,” said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company.

“Wishing is a transformative experience that brings hope and joy, and it is our privilege to proudly recognize children who strive to overcome challenges as our Disney Wish godchildren. Working with Make-A-Wish to support children with critical illnesses and making magic when it is needed most will always be a priority for The Walt Disney Company.”

Critically ill children around the world will now be proudly recognized on Disney Wish with the donation of an exclusive stateroom. The hope of this donation would be to support opportunities in granting wishes on Disney Wish for critically ill children and their families.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish’s donated stateroom has raised over $260,000. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish and Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit retreat in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families a magical week-long, fun-packed vacation at no cost.

Disney Cruise Lines has been a large support to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the New Disney Wish distinction is just the beginning of their promise and dedication to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Disney Wish Setting Sail Summer 2022

Disney Wish will depart on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral’s Terminal 8 on July 14th. The fifth ship in the fleet will operate three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas, including Disney’s own private island Castaway Cay.

The 144,00-gross-ton ship accommodates up to 4,000 guests at a time and is the first in the fleet to be powered by LNG. She recently arrived in the U.S. for the first time and is currently preparing for guest operations.