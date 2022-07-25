Game of Thrones Cruise Will Set Sail in August As New Prequel Begins

Inspired by the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones, Sail Croatia will be sailing along the Dalmatian Coast next month to celebrate the launch of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Guests onboard the sailing can visit some of the most jaw-dropping scene locations from the fantasy drama television series.

Game of Thrones Cruise Itinerary

In celebration of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, Sail Croatia will embark along the Dalmatian Coast for 7 days from the second-largest city of Croatia, Split.

Departing on August 20, 2022, the sail will visit a few of the most picturesque scenes in Game of Thrones, including the Red Keep, Blackwater Bay, and the highlighted Walk of Shame.

Guests aboard will be able to watch the House of the Dragon prequel on day three whilst sailing to the sequel’s King’s Landing, mainly filmed in Dubrovnik.

The themed cruise onboard Sail Croatia’s Mali Ante will explore a new port each day, totaling seven different options to disembark including Split, Makarska, Korcula, Dubrovnik, Mljet, Hvar, and Stari Grad.

Photo Courtesy: Sail Croatia

Fans will have the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne, explore the location for the city of Qarth, Lokrum Island, and discover Klis Fortress, where the city of Meereen was filmed.

The sail will embark from Split, featuring Diocletian’s Palace, a medieval palace used as a filming location for many scenes in Game of Thrones, such as the palace dungeons; the location where Daenerys kept her dragons.

The ship will then set sail on the exact sea that Euron Greyjoy traversed with his Iron Fleet in the afternoon, sailing down the Dalmatian coast to the Makarska Riviera and docking overnight.

On day two, Mali Ante will voyage to Korcula, the rumored birthplace of Marco Polo and then travel to the medieval city of Dubrovnik, one of the most prominent Game of Thrones filming locations in all of Croatia.

Once arrived in Dubrovnik guests will head straight to Kings Landing, where our Game of Thrones Walking Tour will commence. The guided walking tour will be led by a Game of Thrones expert. During this tour, visitors will be taken to filming locations such as the Red Keep, Blackwater Bay, and the Walk of Shame.

Photo Courtesy: Sail Croatia

After the walking tour, a short ferry ride will be taken across to Lokrum Island, the stand-in filming location for the city of Qarth. Following this experience guests will sit in the Iron Throne, gifted to the City of Dubrovnik after filming finished, and ferry back to Dubrovnik Old Town to overnight in the Port of Gruz.

Disembarking from the Port of Gruz on day four, the cruise will head toward the beautiful National Park Island of Mljet. After spending the night in Mljet, it will depart for the Pakleni Islands and explore the longest island in the Adriatic, Hvar.

The cruise will spend a second night on Hvar Island, day six, in the quaint harbor town of Stari Grad, the oldest town in Croatia that means ‘Old Town’.

The following day, the ship will voyage from Stari Grad, back to Split, giving guests an opportunity to explore the impressive Game of Thrones Museum.

On day seven in Split, visitors can visit the nearby Klis Fortress, the filming location for the City of Meereen, where Daenerys famously frees the slaves from their masters.

After a full-packed, fun-filled cruise, guests will disembark on day eight in Split concluding their journey aboard Mali Ante.

The HBO drama series partially filmed in Croatia, Game of Thrones, has received 59 Primetime Emmy Awards and premiered in the United States on April 17, 2011.

The first episode of the spin-off series, House of the Dragon, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022, and will release episodes weekly on Sundays.

Sail Croatia’s Mali Ante

Sail Croatia operates luxury small ship cruises, active cruises, party cruises and yacht experiences throughout Croatia.

The cruise line operates four ship types between their cruises: Standard, Ensuite, Premier, and Premier Plus. Each ship within its fleet, such as Mali Ante, is designed for small ship cruising.

The small luxury ship, Mali Ante, has 21 cabins and a guest capacity of 38. Completely rebuilt in 2013, the quaint 229-ton ship features wide open decks, a jacuzzi and swimming platform, and a large dining salon.

Both the above and lower deck cabins feature air-conditioning and have a private ensuite that features a shower, toilet, basin, and mirror.