Fred Olsen Cruise Ship Suffers Technical Issue and Remains in Port

Fred Olsen Cruise Line’s Borealis cruise ship has been setback due to a technical issue. The vessel has not been able to depart Portsmouth until the problem is fixed. The ship just recently joined the fleet after being sold by Carnival-owned Holland America Line.

Borealis Suffers Technical Issue

Borealis remains in Portsmouth right now due to a technical issue. The cruise line has identified the problem and working hard to resolve it. The cruise line said, “We recently upgraded our on board technology, and although in our sea trials this worked perfectly, we have since identified a potential issue which we are working hard to resolve.”

The guests on board are being allowed to enjoy all the facilities and being kept fully updated. With the issue still being worked on, Borealis will not be able to arrive in Liverpool on time for the next Scenic Orkney and Faroe Islands voyage. As a result, the cruise line has cancelled that cruise. Fred Olsen released the following statement:

“We would like to give you a further update on Borealis and her location. It has been confirmed that we will not now arrive in Liverpool at the time we had planned. Our technical team continue to work to resolve the issue.”

“However, this delay unfortunately means we are unable to embark guests on our next cruise (S215 Scenic Orkney and Faroe Islands) as planned, and we have therefore made the very difficult decision to cancel the sailing.”

“We know how disappointed our guests will be, especially at such late notice, and we are so very sorry. Our team are now making calls to all guests who are affected, so please bear with us, we will be in touch very soon.”

Borealis in Liverpool (Photo Courtesy: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines)

The ship was scheduled to depart from Liverpool on July 17 on a 5-night Scenic Orkney and Faroe Islands cruise. The hope is that the issue can be resolved before the following departure on July 22, which is also out of Liverpool.

Borealis is a new addition to the British fleet and departed on her inaugural cruise for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines in July out of Liverpool. She is the first ship in the fleet to restart operations after the cruise line remained on hold for more than a year.

The ship was purchased from Carnival Corporation brand Holland America Line in 2020. The Carnival-owned cruise line was heavily impacted by the suspension of operations and needed to sell off its older vessels.

Borealis underwent a major refurbishment before restarting cruises, including receiving her new Fred Olsen livery. The ship is 61,849 gross tons with a guest capacity of 1,360, along with 662 crew members. There are 702 cabins on board, along with 11 bars and lounges and six restaurants.