Fourth Princess Cruise Ship Restarts Operations in the U.S.

Princess Cruises is now well underway with multiple vessels back sailing in the United States, including the Ruby Princess, which restarted over the weekend. The ship becomes the fourth Princess vessel to resume operations in the U.S.

Ruby Princess Restarts Cruises From San Francisco

The Ruby Princess set sail October 31 from her homeport of San Francisco, California, after a special ceremony to welcome guests back onboard the Medallion-class ship. After sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge, the ship is heading on a 7-night California Coast itinerary that includes Santa Catalina Island, Long Beach, San Diego, and Ensenada, Mexico before she will return to San Francisco on November 7.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, said: “Princess is proud to have our sixth Medallion Class ship back to provide sought-after cruise vacations. It’s inspiring to see guests enjoying real vacations again, and to watch our teammates deliver such meaningful and memorable Princess vacations.”

Ruby Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Underawesternsky / Shutterstock.com)

Other Princess Ships Visit San Francisco

While Ruby Princess‘s restart from San Francisco is momentous, it is not the first Princess Cruises ship to have visited the city this year. On October 11, Majestic Princess made a port of call visit to San Francisco, the first cruise ship to visit the port since March 2020. With Ruby Princess now embarking passengers from the famous city, waterfront businesses and other retailers in San Francisco will once again realize the economic benefits of the cruise industry.

Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco, said: “The Port of San Francisco is proud to be the home port of Ruby Princess. For over fifty years Princess Cruises has sailed from the Port of San Francisco connecting our local merchants, Fisherman’s Wharf, PIER 39, and our iconic city to communities all-around the world.”

Photo By: Princess Cruises

In addition to California Coast sailings, Ruby Princess will offer a variety of exciting itineraries in the weeks to come, including Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. Cruises on Ruby Princess are now available to book on five- to 15-day cruises through 2023.

Other Princess Cruises ships have already reentered service and are hosting passengers on a variety of itineraries. Grand Princess and Emerald Princess are currently sailing from Los Angeles, while Majestic Princess is sailing from Seattle. Regal Princess and Sky Princess are currently sailing in the UK. Other Princess ships are slated to begin sailing again in early 2022.

About Ruby Princess

Ruby Princess first entered service as a Crown-class vessel in 2008, the largest in the Princess Cruises’ fleet until the Royal class was launched in 2013.

At full capacity, Ruby Princess has a guest occupancy of 3,080, with a crew complement of 1,200. Her 19 decks are home to 1,549 guest cabins of which nearly 900 are balconies, and she has a total gross tonnage of 113,561 tons. She was last refurbished in 2018.

Features onboard include the Chocolate Journeys program, the Skywalkers nightclub, Movies Under the Stars, a state-of-the-art fitness center, exciting new top-deck dining venues including Slice Pizzeria and Coffee & Cones, the Sports Court for basketball and volleyball, and the popular Princess Links nine-hole miniature golf course, and much more.

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock.com

About MedallionClass

Princess Cruises offers MediallionClass service on Ruby Princess, as well as on all Princess vessels.

It begins with the OceanMedallion™, a small wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding and keyless room entry to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship. The OceanMedallion™ also facilitates enhanced service, like food and drink deliveries to guests wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea. The lightning-fast service allows passengers to stay connected with friends and family through social media and chatting, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content, and stream favorite movies and shows.

MedallionClass Vacations were first introduced in 2017 and have been further enhanced and updated to provide innovative personalization on board, giving guests total control over their vacation experience.