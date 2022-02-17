Fourth Edge-Class Celebrity Cruise Ship to Sail the Caribbean for 2023-24 Season

Celebrity Cruises has released its Caribbean sailings for the 2023-2024 cruise season. No less than eight cruise ships will be sailing in the region, including three of the four ships that belong to the cruise line’s Edge class.

Celebrity Cruises has made itineraries available ranging from four to twelve days long. The company plans to visit some of the most sought-after destinations and some of the islands less visited by cruise ships, such as Scarborough, the main city on the island of Tobago.

Celebrity Ascent Makes Her Caribbean Debut in December 2023

With the upcoming addition of Celebrity Ascent to the fleet, guests will have even more options for visiting some of the most popular Caribbean destinations. Construction on the newest Edge-class cruise ship started in November of 2021, with the maiden voyage scheduled for December 3, 2023.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades every Sunday, Celebrity Ascent will be cruising the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Cruises will depart from the cruise line’s Terminal 25, designed specifically for the Edge-class ships.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The maiden voyage on December 3 will be sailing to ports such as Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The Western Caribbean itineraries include calls to Nassau, Bahamas, Cozumel, Mexico, and George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We’re so excited to debut the spectacular Celebrity Ascent in the serene setting of the Caribbean where she and all of her guests will have their moment in the sun,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO and President of Celebrity Cruises. “She will be joined by her seven sisters all offering different experiences both onboard and ashore.

The 3.260-passenger Celebrity Ascent is the fourth in the Edge-class of cruise ships. While not the biggest cruise ships around at 140,600 gross tonnes, the ships have already received numerous awards and accolades, including being included on TIME magazine’s 2019 list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places.

Two More Edge Class Ships on Caribbean Itineraries

Besides Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Cruises will be sending two more cruise ships to the Caribbean in the 2023-2024 cruise season, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex will be sailing on a rotation of seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Cruises will depart from Fort Lauderdale and visit San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata on the Eastern Caribbean cruises, and Key West, Florida; Grand Cayman, and Belize on the Western Caribbean itineraries.

Those looking to spend a little more time onboard one of the Edge-class ships will be happy to see a series of 9-10- and 11-night cruises onboard Celebrity Beyond. These include overnight stops in Oranjestad, Aruba, and a 6-night cruise to Bimini, Bahamas.

Celebrity Silhouette Returns To Tobago

It has been more than ten years since Celebrity Cruises last visited Tobago, high time for a return then. Celebrity Silhouette will be sailing several Bahamas and Southern Caribbean cruises ranging in length between 4- and 11-night.

Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

She will visit Scarborough, the main city on the island of Tobago, giving guests the chance to explore the historical architecture, lush botanical gardens, and lively street markets the island is famous for.

Celebrity Constellation will be sailing from Tampa, Florida, including a 12-night cruise visiting New Orleans for Mardi Gras. Here guests can enjoy two overnights and celebrate Fat Tuesday in the Big Easy.

Other cruises onboard the Celebrity Cruises ships include 4- and 5-night getaways onboard Celebrity Summit, sailing from Miami to the Western Caribbean. Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Equinox will sail 8-night Eastern Caribbean and 6-night Western Caribbean sailings, including stops at the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire.