Four Royal Caribbean Ships to Sail Alaska in 2023

Four Royal Caribbean cruise ships will sail Alaska in 2023, including out of Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward between May and September.

By Melissa Mayntz

Modified Date:
Ovation of the Seas Cruise Ship
Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

For the second consecutive year, Royal Caribbean plans to deploy four cruise ships in Alaska for the 2023 season. Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, and Radiance of the Seas will return to the Last Frontier, while Enchantment of the Seas will join them for the first time. Together, the ships will offer a range of amazing itineraries and multiple options for guests interested in setting sail to see all Alaska has to offer.

Alaska Cruises From Seattle

Both Ovation and Quantum will deliver unparalleled, signature adventures against the jaw-dropping backdrop of Alaska’s picturesque landscapes for the second consecutive summer, sailing from Seattle, Washington.

Ovation of the Seas will depart on Fridays, while Quantum of the Seas sets sail on Mondays, giving passengers opportunities to choose which cruise fits their travel plans best, and allowing for extended stays and extra days at either embarkation or debarkation. Both ships are offering 7-night itineraries.

Ovation of the Seas in Sitka, Alaska
Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean

Guests will have panoramic views of the scenic fjords, sweeping mountains, and pristine wilderness, not just from balcony and oceanview cabins and the open decks, but from the North Star observation pod as well as the Ripcord by iFly skydiving experience. Both adventures are available on both ships and bring an extra exciting way to enjoy an exciting Alaska itinerary.

Ovation of the Seas‘ itineraries will include visits to Skagway, Juneau, and Ward Cove, with amazing opportunities to retrace the steps of the historic Klondike Gold Rush, dogsled across Mendenhall Glacier, and take in unspoiled scenery along the Tongass Narrows, including outstanding wildlife such as sea lions, bald eagles, and porpoises.

Quantum of the Seas‘ itineraries will explore four coastal communities, including Ketchikan, Sitka, and Victoria, British Columbia, allowing guests to discover the unique cultures and fascinating histories of each port. The ship will also sail up close to the massive Dawes Glacier, and passengers will have the chance to go whale watching, fishing, kayaking.

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas
Photo Credit: Igor Grochev / Shutterstock.com

Ovation and Quantum are both Quantum-class ships, weighing in at 168,666 gross tons and able to accommodate 4,180 passengers at double occupancy, and up to 4,905 passengers when fully booked for all berths. Quantum of the Seas was the first ship in the class and debuted in 2014, while Ovation of the Seas first joined the fleet in 2016.

Exploring Alaska From Seward and Vancouver

Radiance of the Seas will sail alternating 7-night southbound and northbound itineraries that depart from Seward and Vancouver. Guests will have the opportunity to discover the region’s magnificent landscapes firsthand when visiting Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Skagway, with outstanding cruising along the Inside Passage and by Hubbard Glacier.

Radiance of the Seas in Alaska
Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean International

Enchantment of the Seas will make its debut Alaska season in 2023, sailing roundtrip 7-night itineraries from Vancouver. Guests will be able to take in outstanding glaciers and Tracy Arm fjord, plus visit inspiring destinations like Haines, Ketchikan, Skagway, and Juneau.

Radiance of the Seas is a Radiance-class vessel with capacity for 2,143 passengers at double occupancy, while Enchantment of the Seas is the largest Vision-class ship and can accommodate 2,252 passengers at double occupancy.

Both ships are among the smaller vessels in the Royal Caribbean fleet, but offer a more intimate experience to passengers and are perfect for smooth sailing in Alaska.

At each destination and from each ship, guests can make lifelong memories on a variety of once-in-a-lifetime excursions. Experiences run the gamut from dogsledding to alpine off-roading with an all-terrain vehicle, canoeing, kayaking, and even soaring to new heights on a helicopter ride for a bird’s-eye view of the mountains and glaciers.

Ovation of the Seas Cruise Ship

Ovation of the Seas Cruise Ship
