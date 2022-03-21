Formula 1 and MSC Cruises Enter Multi-Year Partnership

Swiss-based MSC Cruises, the largest cruise operator in Europe, and Formula 1 have signed a multi-year deal that welcomes MSC Cruises as the official cruise partner of the popular racing series. The deal was announced during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, held on Sunday, March 20.

The partnership was already visible to viewers of the race on Sunday, with multiple MSC Cruises billboards erected around the track. MSC has been steadily building several alliances in recent years; the Formula 1 partnership is another part of the brand growing steadily worldwide.

Formula 1 Announces MSC Cruises as a Global Partner

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali took the opportunity to announce MSC Cruises as its global cruise partner during the start of the 2022 F1 season, the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

As a part of the partnership, during several selected Grand Prix weekends, MSC Cruises and Formula 1 will be working together to bring MSC’s cruise ships port-side. There have not been any announcements which races that would be, but it will make the MSC Cruises ships visible to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

“We are thrilled to announce MSC Cruises as a new Global Partner of Formula 1, bringing together two truly global brands. It is a perfect partnership with both of us focused on delivering the best experience for our fans and customers globally and combining entertainment, luxury, and service.”

In a press release, MSC Cruises said it would be able to leverage F1’s growing worldwide fanbase and bring the thrills of Formula One races to the MSC ships. Last year, the cruise line also announced a partnership for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where two ships will feature as a luxury accommodation for fans.

F1 and MSC Work Together on Sustainability

Both companies will also be working closely on their shared commitment to sustainability. F1 introduced several rules this year which work towards making the sport carbon neutral.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are both committed to sustainable solutions, and MSC’s insight and expertise perfectly complement our global offering and will continue to enhance our brand.”

MSC Cruises has introduced widespread measures onboard its ships to make them cleaner and greener. Both companies have been recognized as pioneering state-of-the-art environmental technologies and solutions.

Photo Credit: Ronald Rampsch / Shutterstock

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman, commented:

“There is a strong shared ambition between us and F1 as we are both committed to investing in research to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies – both maritime and environmental in our case – to build the future of our industries in a sustainable way. We are both working to continuously improve environmental performance with a clear vision to build a lasting legacy for future generations. We are looking forward to developing our relationship together as this exciting season unfolds.”

MSC Cruises will be debuting several LNG-powered cruise ships in the coming years. MSC World Europa is scheduled for launch in November of this year, the second LNG-cruise ship MSC Euribia is scheduled for delivery in June 2023.

By 2025 MSC cruises will have 23 cruise ships sailing, with options for six more ships in place through 2030, bringing the company into the top three of largest cruise companies and making it the second-biggest cruise line by the number of ships.