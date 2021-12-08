Florida-Based Cruise Line Rebrands as Margaritaville at Sea

Global lifestyle brand Margaritaville is excited to announce Margaritaville at Sea setting sail from Palm Beach in April 2022. The new line’s flagship, Margaritaville Paradise, is the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s vessel, Grand Classica, as the company rebrands to become Margaritaville at Sea.

Bringing Margaritaville on the Water

Margaritaville at Sea will offer the fun, escapism, and state of mind synonymous with the Margaritaville brand, known worldwide for its casual atmosphere, tropical vibe, and care-free fun.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

Photo Courtesy: Margaritaville at Sea

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” said singer, songwriter, and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett, the voice, lyricist, musician, and personality behind the 1977 hit song, “Margaritaville.”

Cruise passengers are already familiar with the Margaritaville brand, which includes over 25 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, RV resorts, and over 60 food and beverage venues, along with real estate communities and vacation clubs.

Since the first successful Margaritaville retail location opened in Key West in 1985, the brand has become a popular highlight of many cruise ports, including locations in Jamaica, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Grand Turk, and The Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Margaritaville at Sea

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Rebrands

Margaritaville at Sea is coming about as a collaborative effort between the Margaritaville brand and Florida-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

“We’re excited about this new partnership as we launch Margaritaville at Sea out of the Port of Palm Beach. We’re excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers.”

Margaritaville at Sea is planned to provide guests with Margaritaville’s authentic culture, entertainment, and food while sailing to Grand Bahama Island. Onboard the flagship, Margaritaville Paradise, guests will enjoy personalized service from start to finish, including exclusive cruise terminals for smoother embarkation and disembarkation.

“It’s the perfect partnership in paradise,” Khosa said.

Margaritaville Paradise

The flagship of Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville Paradise has a long history of cruise service. The ship was originally built in 1991 as Costa Classica for Costa Cruise Line. In 2018, the ship was sold to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and set sail as Grand Classica. The ship underwent a major renovation in 2020, just as the pandemic shutdown began, and returned to service on July 24, 2021.

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock.com

With the cruise line’s rebranding, the ship will again be updated to reflect her new character. Onboard features will include JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

Additionally, the ship will offer a range of activities and entertainment, including the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, and the Fins Up! Fitness Center. The ship’s 658 casual-luxe cabins showcase nautical details and colors influenced by the sea, sand, and sky, themes that permeate the Margaritaville brand.

The ship’s initial itineraries will be 2-night, 3-day sailings from Palm Beach to Freeport. Guests will also have options to extend their vacations by adding hotel stays in The Bahamas before returning to Palm Beach.