Florida Based Cruise Line Aims to Begin Sailings to the Bahamas In July

After a challenging year for one of the smallest Florida-based cruise lines, things are looking up again for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. CEO Oneil Khosa announced the line would start sailing on July 2, 2021, from the Port of Palm Beach on 2-day cruises to the Bahamas.

Simultaneously, the line also announced it had revamped its entire website with a new search engine, new options, and a fresh look.

Challenging Year for The Boutique Cruise Line

After the last 12 months, the family-owned boutique cruise line needed some good news. The pandemic caused the company to sell its second vessel, a former Carnival cruise ship, the Grand Celebration. While there were also some rumblings regarding a court case the cruise line had to settle.

Now that the dust has settled, the cruise line can look forward to a bright and cheerful future as Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica will start sailing the Bahamas this July. In a reaction to the happy news, Oneil Khosa said the following:

“The past year has been incredibly challenging for the cruise industry and as an independent, family-owned, and operated boutique cruise line, this has been particularly difficult for us. That said, we are pleased to announce that our website is now live and accepting bookings for sailings beginning July 2 when Grand Classica will make her much-anticipated return to the Bahamas.”

Guests Can Choose From Two Options

Guests can choose from two different options with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line; the first is a two-day escape onboard which sees guests sailing from the Port of Palm Beach on board the Grand Classica, in the second option, guests can choose to extend their stay for a few days in Grand Bahama for a relaxing escape from a turbulent year.

The two-day escapes from the family-owned cruise line have always been a firm favorite with many in Florida and further. Grand Classica will sail every other day, so a cruise can be taken whenever you feel like it. Onboard entertainment includes gourmet food, late-night shows, and stand-up, and of course, a packed casino for those willing to roll the dice.

For those guests that want a longer break Bahamas Paradise offers 4- and 6-night getaway packages, inviting travelers to combine a 2-night cruise with a luxurious resort stay in Grand Bahama. These additional days in the sun can be combined with a stay at all-inclusive resorts Viva Wyndham and Grand Lucayan!

Photo Credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com

Safety Important Factor, Also For a Two-Day Cruise

Safety is, of course, of paramount concern, both for the cruise line and for guests as well. CEO Khosa said the following about the cruise line’s safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 onboard:

“We have worked, collectively and in collaboration with our partners in the Bahamas, at the CDC and elsewhere, to carefully and thoughtfully prepare for our return to Grand Bahama Island. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 we have remained one of the few cruise lines that reported no cases of the virus onboard our ships, and we have worked to install the highest safety protocols onboard Grand Classica, which is now well-suited to fulfill the needs of our guests’ and crew.”

“The industry has taken the necessary steps to ensure a safe, fun experience for travelers, and we want to express our gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for his most recent efforts to help us return swiftly to cruising. We are ready to return to the waters and look forward to welcoming guests back onboard in July!”

Good news then for those looking to set sail on a fun two-day break to the sun this summer. However, although the news is positive, the cruise line will still need all the CDC and the US government’s permissions.

The line will have to sail test cruises and undergo several other measures the CDC has outlined. Once these have been completed, the line will be able to sail again.