Five Itinerary Changes for Four Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on five separate cruises aboard four different ships to notify them of itinerary adjustments for their sailings.

Port order and times have been slightly adjusted, a couple of ports have been cancelled and alternatives substituted, and some homeport departure times have been modified.

Carnival Cruise Itinerary Changes on Four Ships

Guests setting sail on four different Carnival ships in 2024 and early 2025 will now have slightly different itineraries than they booked. The changes are aboard the new Carnival Jubilee, as well as Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Radiance, and Carnival Miracle.

Carnival Jubilee Itinerary Change

Less than one month after her December 23, 2023 debut, Carnival Jubilee‘s itinerary for the ship’s January 20, 2024 departure is being adjusted. The impacted cruise is a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary from Galveston, sailing to Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

Instead of visiting ports in the original order, the ship will now go to Cozumel first, and will be in port from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rather than the original plan of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costa Maya will be the next stop, followed by Roatan. The scheduled times in Costa Maya and Roatan have not been changed.

Pre-paid Carnival shore excursions will likely be adjusted to the new times and port visit days automatically, but guests who have made independent arrangements will need to contact their tour operators to make the necessary changes.

Departure Adjustments for Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Radiance

Both Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Radiance have departure times from their homeports slightly adjusted, each for a single cruise.

The March 5, 2024 departure of Carnival Sunrise from Miami will now be at 5:30 p.m. instead of the originally planned 3:30 p.m. departure. Likewise, the September 24, 2024 departure of Carnival Radiance from Long Beach will now be at 7 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

Photo Credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

No other changes are being made to either the 4-night Western Caribbean Carnival Sunrise itinerary or the 3-night Baja Mexico cruise aboard Carnival Radiance at this time.

Guests on these adjusted sailings may want to note that arrival appointments for these cruises may be later than on other sailings, and may want to shift their pre-cruise travel plans if possible to avoid a lengthy wait before they can board their respective ships.

Carnival Miracle Itinerary Changes

Two cruises for the Spirit class Carnival Miracle have port changes guests need to be aware of, though both sailings are more than a year away.

The ship’s December 6, 2024 sailing – a 9-night Western Caribbean sailing from Galveston – has several changes, with the order of port visits changed, the stop in Ocho Rios changed to Montego Bay, and modified port times for Grand Cayman, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

Originally, the ship was to have two initial days at sea, then visit Ocho Rios (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on December 9; Grand Cayman (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on December 10; Costa Maya (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on December 11; Belize City (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on December 12; and Cozumel (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on December 13. One more day at sea would then bring the ship back to Galveston on December 15.

Carnival Miracle Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock)

Now, the revised itinerary is for Carnival Miracle to have one day at sea before arriving in Costa Maya (1-8 p.m.) on December 8; Belize City (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on December 9; Cozumel (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on December 10; Grand Cayman (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on December 11; and Montego Bay (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on December 12. Two more sea days will end the cruise before the ship returns as planned on December 15.

The January 6, 2025 departure of Carnival Miracle also has an itinerary change, but a much simpler adjustment. On the 11-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, the ship will now be visiting Half Moon Cay instead of Princess Cays. No other changes have been made to the itinerary at this time, and guests will still enjoy the stops in Jamaica, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Nassau as planned.

Normal Itinerary Refinements

It is not unusual for cruise lines to make these types of minor itinerary adjustments months before sailing. As port schedules fill up, cruise line may wish to reschedule some ships to ensure less crowding and a better experience for their guests. Port or dock construction, harbor dredging, and other marine operations can also impact itinerary planning.

Other factors that may be causing the need for adjustments could be dry dock schedules that shift ship deployments or planned improvements at private islands.

With the changes being made more than a year in advance, booked guests have plenty of time to adjust to the new itineraries or even revamp their cruise vacation plans entirely if preferred.