Five Carnival Cruise Brands to Maintain Travel Advisor Commission Rates Through 2023

To show its appreciation for travel advisors’ loyalty and commitment, Carnival Corporation’s North American brands announced on December 1, 2021, that they will keep travel advisors’ current commission tiers through 2023.

This ensures that travel advisors will not lose commission rates or percentages in the months to come, no matter how cruise travel bookings may change aboard Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, or Seabourn.

Commissions to Stay Stable Through 2023

Commissions are typically tied to sailed booking volumes per line, with higher booking numbers resulting in better commissions for travel advisors. Because of the dramatic booking changes and cancelations through the pandemic and the cruise industry shutdown, this can mean substantial commission differences for travel advisors who rely on those commissions as a significant part of their annual wages.

With this announcement, Carnival Corporation is ensuring that travel advisors will continue to earn commissions at their current rates for the next two years without their commission percentage changing, even if additional cruises are canceled or other influences impact passengers’ travel plans.

“The Carnival Corporation family of great cruise lines stands together in our commitment to support our travel advisor partners as our industry progresses to the full return to guest service,” said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation.

“In honor of the holiday season where we take the opportunity to think about all that we’re grateful for, I speak on behalf of each of our entire team when I say that we truly appreciate our continued partnership with the travel advisor community. We are maintaining commission tiers through 2023 as one more way to thank them for their support over this last year by providing peace of mind and confidence knowing their efforts will be compensated at the rate they have worked so hard to earn.”

Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter out from SVP of Global Sale and Trade marketing, Adolfo Perez to travel agents informing them of the good news:

The lines had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained through 2022, so this announcement extends the protection for an additional year. This announcement, however, only includes Carnival Corporation’s North American brands, and does not cover bookings made with AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises Australia, or P&O Cruises UK.

Booking With a Travel Advisor

Travel advisors and travel agents offer amazing benefits to cruise passengers, not the least of which is the convenience of an expert’s guidance through the booking process.

Travel advisors often have access to exclusive deals and can provide other benefits to their clients as well, such as personal insights into choosing a cruise line, which cabin to book, preferred travel dates, and answering many questions, no matter how unusual they may be.

Not sure which children’s program is best for your youngest cruisers? Ask a cruise travel advisor. Want to pick the best cruise line for a romantic anniversary getaway? Ask a cruise travel advisor. Want to choose a cruise line with the best loyalty program? Ask a cruise travel advisor.

It is a misconception that booking with a travel advisor is automatically more expensive than booking directly with a cruise line. In many ways, travel advisors bring added value to a booking and are able to assist passengers with extra details to make their cruise vacation smooth sailing from booking to debarkation.

By keeping commission rates stable through 2023, Carnival Corporation is honoring the value that travel advisors bring to the cruise industry, and providing peace of mind that their contributions will continue to be valued as cruise operations restart and amp up around the globe.