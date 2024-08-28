First Ultra-Premium Cruise Line to Offer Sailings from Tampa, Florida

Oceania Cruises is opening up new horizons with its newly announced Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings from Port Tampa Bay. This marks the first time an ultra-premium cruise line will set sail from the port, located on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Beginning in February 2026, the boutique 670-guest Insignia will take passengers to the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal on voyages ranging from 7 to 20 nights.

Itineraries will feature stops in destinations such as St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, as well as visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Belize.

In addition to these port calls, the voyages will include daylight transit through the Panama Canal with an overnight stay in Panama City.

“Oceania Cruises becomes the first ultra-premium cruise line to have dedicated voyages from Tampa, opening the door as a convenient gateway to Florida’s west coast and the Gulf of Mexico,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“This is a natural expansion for our brand, as Tampa echoes the cosmopolitan essence of our beloved hometown of Miami with its diverse mix of international influences and cultures,” he continued.

Port Tampa Bay officials are excited about the new partnership, with President and CEO Paul Anderson stating, “The arrival of Insignia marks a significant milestone, enhancing Tampa’s status as a premier cruise destination.”

He added, “We look forward to welcoming new guests to our beautiful city and gateway, as the increased tourism will create substantial economic opportunities for our region, workers, and businesses.”

New Sailings and Top Ranking for the Port

The new sailings aboard the 30,277-gross-ton Insignia will kick off with a 9-day journey from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Tampa, on February 22, 2026. The itinerary includes calls in Oranjestad, Aruba; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Costa Maya; and Cozumel.

This will be followed by a variety of itineraries departing from bayfront city, including the 15-day Leeward Isles Serenade. The roundtrip cruise departs from Tampa on March 3, 2026, and features exclusive insider tips on where to go, what to see, great restaurant picks, and more.

Insignia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Claudine Van Massenhove)

Passengers will enjoy calls in San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St. John’s, Antigua; Roseau, Dominica; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Frederiksted, St. Croix; and Tortola.

Additionally, a 7-day roundtrip Western Caribbean Escape itinerary will explore Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan in Honduras, and Costa Maya. The roundtrip journey departs March 18.

Among the highlights will be the 10-day Palms & Panama Canal voyage, which departs on March 25, 2026. This journey includes the transit of the canal and the overnight stay in the nation’s capital city, along with calls in Colon, Panama, and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, among others.

A longer 20-day Panama Canal Connoisseur cruise completes the offerings with a more comprehensive exploration of the Caribbean and Central America. Ending in Miami, Insignia will depart from Tampa on March 25 and visit a number of previous ports, as well as Cartagena, Colombia; Willemstad, Curacao; and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Tampa Bay has earned the distinction of being ranked the top cruise port in a 2024 survey conducted by UK-based Avanti Travel Insurance. The port was No. 1 for being family friendly and came in second for “suitability for seniors.”

The up-and-coming port is expected to welcome more than 1.1 million passengers by the end of 2024.