First Time Cruiser Regrets Setting Sail During Hurricane

Florida resident Myriam Estrella has been sharing her experience on her first-ever cruise – but thanks to Hurricane Milton, it hasn’t been a good one.

The TikTok influencer, who is currently onboard Disney Fantasy for a 7-night sailing that embarked on October 5, 2024, from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, has been racked with anxiety as the dangerous storm has upended her cruise and closes in on her home – which is in the path of the storm.

When she embarked on her sailing, she had no idea that Milton would become such a severe storm or she never would have boarded the DCL ship.

But as of Estrella’s most recent update on October 9, 2024, Hurricane Milton was classified as a Category 3 storm and just about two hours away from reaching her home in Florida – and there was nothing she could do about it from onboard the 4,000-passenger ship.

Estrella has been earning millions of views from sharing updates on her rocky first cruise on TikTok (@myriamestrella8), with the clips beginning on October 6, 2024 – one day after the 130,000-gross ton ship set sail – and will likely continue at least until the cruise ends on October 12.

With a hurricane on its way to her house, the first-time cruiser had a lot of anxiety. Her chief concern was for the safety of her five dogs, who were boarded at a pet care facility in Florida, which informed pet owners that the dogs needed to evacuate on October 7.

“Milton’s going right through where we live, right where our puppies are … our friends. So we’ve been checking to make sure everyone’s okay, and that everyone’s prepping. Some people are evacuating. I’m very, very worried about our dogs, but there’s a plan for them,” Estrella shared in an update on Monday, October 7.

Thankfully, trusted friends were able to pick up her dogs, whom she lovingly refers to as her children, and evacuate with them safely.

Now that her pets are safe, the TikToker can turn her attention to how her home will fare. She’s been keeping an eye on her residence via security cameras and will likely be updating her 1.1 million followers once she knows more.

While the TikToker has tried to laugh through her fears in the videos, she also asserted that she will never sail during hurricane season again.

“This is my first cruise. I don’t think I will be booking another cruise during hurricane season. I have learned my lesson the hard way,” she said.

For context, hurricane season typically runs from early June until late November.

Disappointment With the Crew

Another issue that Estrella has had is that she feels that the ship’s captain and the approximately 1,458 crew members onboard aren’t communicating updates regarding Hurricane Milton timely.

“The captain isn’t really letting us know what’s going on until a couple of minutes before something happens. We asked the cast members too, ‘Do you know anything?’ and they said no,” she said in one of her videos.

That said, Disney Fantasy hasn’t been nearly as impacted as other ships sailing in the Atlantic and Caribbean, so there might not have been a lot of urgent updates to convey.

Read Also: List of All Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton

Per Estrella’s TikTok, the sailing was able to visit all of the ports of call as planned, which includes Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman Island, George Town, Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica; except for one.

The only port that will be skipped is Disney’s original private island destination in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, in order to steer clear of the storm. The visit would have occurred on October 11, 2024, as the final stop of the voyage.

Disney Fantasy (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Since the ship isn’t due to return to Port Canaveral until October 12, there should be no issue with her returning to her homeport on time – giving the port time to reopen after closing for the storm, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, October 9.

Plus, it could always be worse. Estrella at least got to go on her first cruise amid rampant cancellations.

Even Disney Wish’s next voyage, which was a special 3-night Halloween sailing that was supposed to set sail from Port Canaveral on October 11, has been cancelled because the ship won’t be able to return to the port in time for embarkation.