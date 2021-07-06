First Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Restarts Cruises in the Mediterranean

Not long to wait until Jewel of the Seas resumes cruises for the first time out of Limassol, Cyprus. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship departed on a preview sailing as part of the preparations in restarting in the Mediterranean.

Jewel of the Seas Prepares for Restart

The first ship in the Royal Caribbean International fleet has set sail in the Mediterranean. Jewel of the Seas departed her new homeport in Limassol, Cyprus, on a 2-night preview cruise. This comes just before the vessel begins official sailings on Saturday, July 10, making the start of a summer season of seven-night itineraries to the Greek Isles.

Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“Jewel of the Seas’ first sailing out of Cyprus marks the beginning of an exciting return to cruising in Europe for Royal Caribbean.”

“Cyprus is a beautiful country with a multitude of must-visit regions, and it is an extremely popular destination among our European guests – we know they are ready and waiting to enjoy a Cyprus and Greek Isles getaway this summer.”

Jewel of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Jewel of the Seas will operate with fully vaccinated guests at 18 years old and over. There will also be a limited number of kids under the age of 18 ineligible for the vaccine.

Those who are not vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 18 will have to prove a negative PCR test result before embarkation and be taken within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus. Guests over the age of 2 have to under a complementary test before boarding the ship.

Royal Caribbean is following the requirements of the Cypriot government to make sure all guests remain safe. The cruise line has already been busy making sure all crew members across the fleet are fully vaccinated.

The cruise line is gradually restarting operations with different ships. Freedom of the Seas just recently became the first ship in the fleet to resume cruises from the US. Adventure of the Seas has also resumed sailings out of the Bahamas.

Anthem of the Seas has already arrived in the UK to begin cruises from there on July 7. Harmony of the Seas will also begin cruises from Barcelona, Spain in August.

Jewel of the Seas is 90,090 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,191 at double occupancy along with 852 international crew members. The ship entered service in 2004.