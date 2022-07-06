First Rendering Released of Carnival Luminosa

Carnival Cruise Line releases a first-look rendering of the Carnival Luminosa, which is what the new additional ship will look once she joins the fleet later in 2022. The cruise line has also opened up a new page where guests can sign up for updates.

First Look at Carnival Luminosa

Anticipation grows for the Carnival Luminosa, which transfers from sister line Costa Cruises in just a few months. Carnival Cruise Line has started the build-up to the new addition to the fleet by releasing a first-look rendering of what she will look like when sailing for Carnival.

By looking at the newly released render of Carnival Luminosa, the iconic funnel that all other ships in the fleet feature will not be added. The funnel will remain unchanged but still be painted with the red, white a blue carnival colors.

Carnival Luminosa (Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Another notable difference is that Carnival Luminosa won’t feature the new red, white and blue livery that has been gradually rolling out across all Carnival cruise ships. However, the Carnival logo will be added to the aft, along with a striking red line spanning the vessel’s length.

Carnival Cruise Line has also launched a new sign-up page so guests can be the first to know about newly released Carnival Luminosa itineraries and promotions. That page is now active and comes just ahead of when the cruise line will officially release the ship’s itineraries, based out of Australia.

Carnival Luminosa Page

What we already know about Carnival Luminosa itineraries is that the ship will operate seasonally from October 2022 through April 2023 out of Brisbane, Australia.

Even though Carnival has not yet released itinerary details, the cruise line has already confirmed that the ship will include visits to the Great Barrier Reef and Airlie Beach, along with calls in New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

The vessel will reposition to offer cruises out of Seattle, Washington, sailing to Alaska from May 2023 through September 2023 before heading back for deployment out of Brisbane for the Winter season.

Additional Spirit Class Cruise Ship

Carnival Luminosa is transferring from the Costa Cruises fleet, a sister line also part of the Carnival Corporation.

The vessel is part of the Spirit-class, which includes the Carnival Spirit, which entered service in 2001, Carnival Pride which joined the fleet in 20, Carnival Legend, which entered service in 2002, and the Carnival Miracle, which began sailing in 2004. The Costa Deliziosa also operates under Costa Cruises and entered service in 2010.

Costa Luminosa

In June, when Carnival first announced the new additional ship, president Christine Duffy said, “Our Spirit class ships are very popular with our guests and Luminosa will be a great addition given the large number of balcony cabins which make her an ideal ship for this deployment. And equally important, this will allow Carnival to finally start our highly anticipated itineraries from Brisbane, so we’ll have two ships operating in Australia for the high season Down Under.”

The Spirit-class ships for Carnival are 88,500 gross tons and have a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy and 930 crew members. Due to the design of these vessels, they are a good choice for sailing in many alternative regions such as Alaska, Australia, and the Panama Canal.

Carnival confirmed in June that Costa Luminosa will join the Carnival fleet in September 2022 and will begin operations down under in November 2022 following a modest refurbishment.

The ship first entered service in 2009 for Costa Cruises at 92,720 gross tons and a guest capacity of 2,826.