First Oasis-Class Cruise Ship Completes Simulated Sailing

Royal Caribbean has completed another test cruise to test health protocols. This time, it was Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world that arrived back in Florida. The ship is also the first Oasis-class to finish a test cruise, an important step forward for the ship to resume operations safely.

Allure of the Seas Completes Test Cruise

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship is the first in her class to operate a test sailing and will become a reference to help her sister ships, Symphony of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas, for when they commence their test sailings.

Allure of the Seas departed Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 27 to undergo tests of health and safety protocols onboard. Stress testing measures as part of a simulated sailing come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Due to the recent lawsuit by the state of Florida, a test cruise is no longer required. However, cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, are still following the CDC guidelines to ensure guests and crew remain safe.

The ship sailed with volunteer passengers, and it comes after the cruise line opened up applications for those interested to submit their details in the hope of being chosen. Royal Caribbean posted more than 600 people on board, including volunteer guests, employees, and travel partners.

Latest news: One of the world's largest cruise ships completed its simulated cruise. #AllureoftheSeas is back in @PortCanaveral after putting new health and safety measures to the test with 600+ @RoyalCaribbean employee, travel partner and guest volunteers. 🚢 pic.twitter.com/34cjM06rF8 — Royal Caribbean PR (@RoyalCaribPR) July 29, 2021

During the two-night cruise, the Oasis-class vessel made a call at Perfect Day CocoCay, the cruise line’s own private island in the Bahamas. The ship arrived back in Port Canaveral on Thursday.

Most ships are operating a short test voyage, and during this time, there is a range of situations that the ship must pass to complete the test cruise successfully. If all goes well, the CDC will give the green light to Allure of the Seas, and then she’ll be allowed to begin cruises with paying passengers.

The large cruise ship will now begin preparing for her official restart, which will be from Port Canaveral on August 8. The ship will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. The eastern Caribbean cruise includes calls at St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Perfect Day at Cococay. The Western Caribbean cruise includes visits to Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee, and again at CocoCay.

The next oasis-class ship to commence a test sailing will be Symphony of the Seas out of PortMiami on August 1. Oasis of the Seas will also operate a test cruise departing out of Cape Liberty on August 22.