First Norwegian Cruise Line Breakaway-Plus Class Ship Sails Europe Since 2015

Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating the return of European cruises onboard eight of its vessels this summer. From Northern Europe to the Mediterranean, Norwegian offers guests a wide choice of cruises calling at no less than 100 ports.

This summer marks the return of the first Breakaway-plus cruise ship to Europe. It is the first time since 2015 that Norwegian Escape has visited the Mediterranean.

At the same time, this summer will also see Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship sailing for the very first time as Norwegian Prima embarks on her maiden season.

Norwegian Escape Is Back In The Med

Fans of the Breakaway-plus class of ships in Europe will be happy to know that the first in class, Norwegian Escape, is back in Europe. The vessel concluded her first voyage in the Eastern Mediterranean this week, the first voyage for the ship in the region since 2015.

The 164,998 gross tons, 4266-passenger Norwegian Escape is the biggest cruise ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet sailing in Europe this summer season.

Photo Credit: MartinLueke / Shutterstock

Guests can entertain themselves with activities such as the Meet the Winemaker Series, Aqua Park with Free Fall – the fastest waterslides at sea, and more than 25 dining opportunities and 14 bars and lounges, the ship is one of the best summer vacation opportunities in Europe.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, near Rome, Italy, Norwegian Escape offers guests cruises ranging in length between seven to 11 nights.

All voyages provide at least five and a possible eight ports of call, where the ship will stay docked for up to 13 hours, giving guests all the time to explore ports such as Santorini, Mykonos, and Naples, Livorno, Valletta, and Messina.

The ship will be hoping for a better season in Europe than it had in the Caribbean this past few months. The vessel ran aground as it was leaving Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on March 14. The incident caused five cruises to be canceled to make the necessary repairs possible.

Norwegian Cruise Line Returns To Europe With Eight Cruise Ships

Norwegian Escape is just one of the eight Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ships sailing in Europe this summer. Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Prima are all based in Europe this summer.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line: Europe has always been a bucket list destination for travelers from all over the globe and is a key cruise destination for NCL. We’re excited that this year’s Europe season is our most extensive to date with eight ships and more than 100 ports of call.

Norwegian Cruise Line is covering all the bases in Europe this summer. From visiting beautiful historic spots in Kotor and Dubrovnik, sailing the Greek Isles, cruising the Norwegian Fjords, the UK, and the Baltic, to soaking up some Mediterranean sunshine along the French Riviera.

By the end of the summer, the long-awaited Norwegian Prima will also be making her debut. Although her initial maiden voyage has been canceled due to supply chain issues, she will be sailing her first voyage with guests on September 3 from Amsterdam. The 10-night cruise will end in Copenhagen on September 13.