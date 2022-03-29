First Look at Retail Onboard the New Disney Wish Cruise Ship

With the debut of Disney Wish just 15 weeks away, anticipation is mounting for the new ship, the first in the Disney fleet in 10 years. Different glimpses of the magic onboard have been slowly sprinkled about for guests to enjoy, and now, Disney Cruise Line has revealed a first look at exclusive retail options aboard the Triton-class vessel.

Exclusive Merchandise on Disney Wish

Souvenirs are a great part of any cruise vacation, and all types of travelers enjoy keepsakes of their oceangoing getaways. This is particularly true aboard Disney ships, where the magic brings Disney dreams to life and souvenirs can permit guests to take that bit of fantasy home with them.

Aboard Disney Wish, new retail shops will provide a variety of mementos and collectibles for all ages to commemorate their cruise.

Disney Wish will feature shopping areas on multiple decks. On deck 3, guests will find “Treasures Untold” – the go-to shop for exclusive luxury merchandise with elegant Disney themes, with a whimsical name tied in to the ship’s reimagined production of The Little Mermaid.

Disney Wish Retail (Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

The shop will include the largest selection of Pandora Jewelry ever aboard a Disney ship, plus limited-time spotlight collections as well as other guest favorites. Of special interest will be the Dooney & Bourke handbag with the inaugural Disney Wish theme, in nautical colors and with classic Mickey styling.

Treasures Untold is just one of five elegant retail shops onboard, which will stretch from the Grand Hall to the Walt Disney Theatre. These shops will offer jewelry, watches, and other accessories at a variety of price points.

On Deck 5, guests will find “Mickey’s Mainsail” – a shop familiar on all Disney cruise ships and one of the most popular shops onboard. This whimsical shop is filled with Disney Cruise Line-themed souvenirs and gifts, plus even more Disney Wish exclusives. Costumes, accessories, plush toys, beach towels, tumblers, pins, ornaments, Disney logo clothing, and all other types of Disney souvenirs can be found here, including coordinating mouse ears.

Photos Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Closer to the ship’s pools on the upper decks, “Dory’s Forget-Me-Knots” will feature swimwear, water-play toys, and fun graphic tees inspired by favorite Disney stories, including the shop’s namesake tales, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

More Magical Mementos

Of course, it isn’t only in the retail shops that guests can find souvenirs to remember the magic of their Disney Wish vacation. Makeovers in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will create memories to last a lifetime, and come with gift accessories and costumes (depending on the style of makeover).

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Similarly, exclusive events onboard, such as Olaf’s Royal Picnic, will come with keepsakes of the experience, not to mention plenty of photo opportunities of all the magical fun. Disney Cruise Line photographers are also available onboard to capture memories, and guests can purchase photos in digital or print format.

Disney Wish is scheduled to set sail from Port Canaveral on its inaugural voyage on July 14, 2022, bringing its first magical memories to up to 4,000 passengers.