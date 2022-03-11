First Look and Details of New Show Aboard Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has released exclusive new renderings of the highly anticipated reimagining of the iconic classic “The Little Mermaid” show that will debut aboard Disney Wish.

While the show was announced in November 2021, this first look gives eager guests a glimpse of the magic that awaits them under the sea when they set sail on Disney’s newest cruise ship.

The Little Mermaid Magic on Disney Wish

The all-new, Broadway-style stage adaptation of 1989 classic animated film “The Little Mermaid” has been developed exclusively for Disney Wish.

The script has been reimagined and modernized, but still includes fan favorites and unforgettable scenes such as “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – moments Disney fans of all ages will find enchanting.

Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

“In this modern-day retelling, audiences will rediscover the iconic scenes, acclaimed music and beloved characters of the film, as a cast of contemporary storytellers put their own spin on the timeless tale,” said Evily Giannopoulos Peros, Public Relations Manager of Disney Signature Experiences, in a Disney Parks Blog post.

“Under the Sea” will be the show’s biggest production number, featuring numerous special effects, puppetry, updated scores, outstanding vocal performances, and elegant choreography as the most memorable characters in the show demonstrate their charisma and skills.

Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Throughout the show, inclusive effects will transform the 1,274-seat Walt Disney Theater into a complete environment, using video projection, lighting, and other effects to bring guests right into the production.

The simulation promises to be spectacular, as Disney Cruise Line is well known for interactive features and special effects throughout its vessels.

Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is a timeless story, one that transcends generations,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, vice president, creative and advanced development, Disney Live Entertainment, when the show was first announced. “Our hope is that this new stage adaptation aboard the Disney Wish continues that incredible legacy, not by simply reenacting the elements that make the original film so powerful, but by reinterpreting it in a way that resonates with the audience sitting in the theater each night.”

More New Shows for a New Ship

“The Little Mermaid” is not the only new show planned for the cruise line’s first new ship in a decade. “Disney Seas the Adventure” is a fun, whimsical exploration of favorite Disney stories that will be shown the very first night of every Disney Wish cruise.

Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

A full cast of Disney pals, including Captain Minnie, Elsa, Moana, Crush, Squirt, Tiana, Merida, Hercules, and other familiar characters, will lead Goofy and guests on a fun adventure to discover their own “inner captains” and adventuresome spirits, perfect as guests embark on the cruise of a lifetime.

Other shows on board the new Triton-class vessel will include a retelling of “Aladdin” that is popular aboard other Disney cruise ships, as well as deck parties, character dining experiences, first-run films, and more.

The 144,000-gross-ton Disney Wish is scheduled to set sail from Port Canaveral on July 14, 2022. The ship has 1,254 staterooms, 90% of which have either ocean views or balconies, with the capacity to delight up to 4,000 passengers per sailing. The ship will offer 3- and 4-night sailings to Nassau, The Bahamas, including a stop at Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay.