First International Cruise Ship to Homeport at Indonesian Port

Jakarta will get its first homeported ship this summer when Resorts World Cruises sends one of its vessels to the Indonesian Port for a series of 6-day voyages.

Guests sailing from Jakarta will visit Singapore and Kuala Lumpur during their cruises, which begin June 16, 2024, and continue through July 1, 2024.

Resorts World One Homeports in Jakarta for Summer Cruises

Resorts World One, one of two vessels operated by Resorts World Cruises, will make Jakarta, Indonesia, its home port for a series of summer 2024 voyages to Malaysia and Singapore.

Resorts World One will be the first international cruise line to homeport in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

“As an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia, Resorts World Cruises is excited and proud to pioneer the first-ever homeport deployment in Indonesia,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

Guests will board Resorts World One from the port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta, beginning with the maiden voyage on June 16, 2024. The other voyages are scheduled to depart on June 21, June 26, and July 1.

Each voyage includes two sea days, along with visits to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang).

“Indonesians are familiar with the Resorts World Cruises brand sailing out of Singapore and now they can sail with a round-trip cruise from Jakarta to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on the Resorts World One,” Goh said.

Resorts World One Cruise Ship

Resorts World One traditionally homeports in Hong Kong, where she sails 2-night to 5-night voyages to destinations such as Sanya (China), Hue, Da Nang and Nha Trang (Vietnam), Manila and Boracay (Philippines), and Miyako-jima (Japan).

Genting Dream, the other ship in the Resorts World Cruises fleet, homeports in Singapore where she sails 2-night to 3-night voyages to Kuala Lumpur, Penang Island (Malaysia), and Phuket (Thailand).

Summer Cruises Set to Begin from Jakarta

The 75,338-gross-tonage Resorts World One has 13 decks with a capacity for 1,854 guests. She was built in 1999 at Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard for Star Cruises and was originally named SuperStar Virgo.

She would later be transferred to Dream Cruises and sail as Explorer Dream before joining Resorts World Cruises in 2023, when she became the first cruise ship to operate in China following the relaxing of the country’s COVID restrictions.

Photo Courtesy: Resorts World Cruises

Cruise fares for these Jakarta-based voyages start at IDR 10 million ($640) per guest and include complimentary dining at selected onboard venues featuring Muslim-friendly cuisines. Entertainment options include live stage shows, a Roman-themed pool, onboard duty-free shopping, and movie nights at sea.

Resorts World One also offers The Palace, a series of private all-suite accommodations that include an exclusive restaurant, sundeck, and 24-hour butler service.

Jakarta Joins Bahi as Homeport for Cruise Ships

Jakarta’s maritime operations are located at the Port of Tanjung Priok, the busiest of Indonesia’s seaports. Largely known as a cargo and container port, it’s among the busiest ports in the world.

“We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the local government, authorities and our travel partners for their support in helping us realise this dream of ours to cruise from Indonesia,” Goh said. “We look forward to developing the country’s and regional cruise tourism industry together.”

Though history shows the use of Jakarta as a port dating back to the 4th Century, cruise lines have to date preferred the Indonesian port of Bali as both a homeport and port of call.

Ships homeporting at Bali include Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony, Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Odyssey, Viking Cruises’ Viking Orion, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Shadow, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sun.