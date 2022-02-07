First-Ever Mexican Luxury Cruise Line Opens for Preview Itinerary

The first-ever luxury cruise line based in Mexico will be sailing on its first preview cruise on April 14. The cruise line is a part of the Grupo Vidanta. This large Mexican tourism developer specializes in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate, entertainment, and now cruises.

The company’s first cruise ship, Vidanta Elegant, will offer guests an adult-only, small ship experience, which the company says will be like sailing on your own private yacht. The cruise experience will be unlike any other, with the possibility to combine cruises and land-based vacations in the Vidanta resorts.

First Voyage Exclusive for Special Guests

Vidanta Elegant will sail on her first voyage on April 14. The adults-only preview cruise will be available only for guests of the 5-star luxury resort ‘Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta‘. The cruise will sail from Puerto Vallarta and is designed to showcase the magnificent coastlines of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Image Courtesy: Vidanta Cruises

Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta: “When we began the process of bringing Vidanta Cruises to life, we were very clear that we wanted to exceed our guests’ expectations, while also positively impacting Mexico and our people. After an arduous process, we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

“Not only have we become the first Mexican developer to operate both on land and at sea, but we are generating direct and indirect jobs that will benefit many communities along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, and we are positioning our country as a world-class tourist destination.”

At 153 meters long and 15,396 gross tons, the ship has six public decks and dining areas, 13 bars, restaurants and lounges, an entertainment venue, a full-service spa, and fitness center, a top deck pool, and several jacuzzis.

From MV Voyager to Vidanta Eleganta

Vidanta Elegant was built in 1990 as Crown Monarch. After sailing under the ownership of several cruise companies, it became well-known sailing for Voyages of Discovery as MV Voyager. After the bankruptcy of All Leisure Group, the company behind Voyages of Discovery, the vessel was bought by the Grup Vidanta and sailed under the name Vidanta Alegria after a period in dry-dock.

In June 2018, the vessel returned to dry dock and entered an extensive refit period where the entire vessel was stripped bare and rebuilt from the hull up. The rebuild included building a new aft structure and interior spaces, reducing the maximum passenger number from 550 to 298, increasing the number of crew on board, and increasing the cabin and public area sizes.

Despite the age of the original vessel, very little remains of what was. Vidanta Elegant now offers guests a highly personalized experience in luxury sailing while offering a wide range of amenities, entertainment, and activities.

A game-changing feature of Vidanta Cruises will let guests experience the luxury of Vidanta both on land and at sea. Travelers will be able to seamlessly combine a cruise and resort vacation with just one check-in, giving them the best of both worlds. Detailed information on itineraries, voyage lengths, destinations, and cruise dates will be announced as they are confirmed.