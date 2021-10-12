First Cruise Ship Returns to San Francisco Since Suspensions First Started

Majestic Princess, operated by Carnival-owned Princess Cruises became the first cruise ship to return to San Francisco since suspensions first started in March 2020. It’s also the maiden call for the vessel during its sailing out of Los Angeles.

Majestic Princess Calls at San Francisco

Princess Cruises has returned to San Francisco for the first time since the cruise industry pause started in Spring 2020. Majestic Princess made the call to the city on October 11 when the ship docked at Pier 27.

“Princess has a long history of visiting the iconic Port of San Francisco with our guests marveling at the bucket-list experience of sailing underneath the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Our guests remain eager to be back on board enjoying a safe and real vacation.”

Princess Cruises released some footage of the vessel during its maiden call including interviews with officials and Majestic Princess guests:

The princess cruise ship visited the city as part of its seven-day Classic California Coast voyage which departed the homeport in Lost Angeles on October 9. The itinerary also includes a call at San Diego in California and Ensenada in Mexico before returning home to LA on October 16.

“The Port of San Francisco is excited to welcome back a safe return of Princess Cruises and all cruises to our renowned waterfront and city,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “The city has worked with cruise lines to ensure all CDC guidelines have been met or exceeded. The return of cruise is an important milestone for San Francisco’s economic recovery and will support our small and family-owned waterfront businesses.”

Photo Credit: Krsto Vulovic / Shutterstock.com

The vessel is the second in the fleet to be sailing out of Los Angeles following the restart of Grand Princess on September 25, 2021. Majestic Princess first restarted operations in July when the ship offered a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle, Washington.

Princess Cruises sailings onboard Majestic Princess are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.