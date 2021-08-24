First Cruise Ship Resumes Operations From Boston, U.S. East Coast

The first cruise ship has restarted operations out of Boston, Massachusetts as the cruise industry comeback continues beyond just Florida. Crystal Symphony which is operated by Crystal Cruises set sail from Boston on August 23, slightly delayed by tropical storm Henri.

The fact that the luxury cruise ship set sail on a roundtrip cruise to Bermuda one day late did not matter much to the officers, staff, crew, and guests onboard the cruise line’s second vessel to resume operations, who were all thrilled to be sailing again after an 18-month pause in operations.

Four Seven-Night Cruises from Boston

Crystal Symphony set sail with all guests and crew members fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It means the cruise ship did not have to go through the rigorous testing and simulations ships sailing with vaccinated and unvaccinated guests have to go through.

On the first of four cruises to Bermuda, which departed Boston one day late due to the arrival of tropical storm Henri, guests will have the opportunity to explore every inch of Bermuda’s countryside and seaside as the cruise line offers snorkeling and diving, sport fishing, sailing, kayaking, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Crystal Cruises

Jack Anderson, president of Crystal:

“We are delighted Crystal Symphony has returned to service as the first cruise ship to restart cruising from Boston, now bound for the pink sands of Bermuda. This day is the culmination of months of anticipation and behind-the-scenes planning to ensure safe and meaningful travel experiences for our guests as we welcome them back home to Crystal. We are confident they are going to love the history, culture and abundant outdoor pursuits Bermuda offers, knowing that both Crystal’s and Bermuda’s stringent health protocols are in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Other opportunities for the guests in Bermuda include the cobbled streets of the century’s old town and UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George, biking the scenic Bermuda Railway Trail for cross-island sightseeing, or enjoying the pink-sand beaches of Bermuda’s South Shore.

The seven-day cruises will feature two full days and two nights in Bermuda, while guests can relax and enjoy the vessel during some days at sea on either end.

After completing her four sailings from Boston’s Flynn Cruiseport, Crystal Symphony will sail on eight more Luxury Bermuda Escapes. These will sail roundtrip from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal starting September 24, 2021.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Busy Week For Crystal Cruises

It has been a busy week for Crystal Cruises. While Crystal Symphony set sail from Boston, her sister Crystal Serenity has been successfully operating in the Bahamas for a while now. In fact, these cruises have been so successful that the cruise line announced Crystal Symphony will be joining her once she completes her New York-Bermuda cruises. Something that the Bahamian government welcomed:

Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation:

“Crystal Cruises has proved to be a fruitful partnership not only for The Bahamas’ cruising industry, but also for the local tourism industry as it allows passengers to get off the ship and explore the business, tour operators and activities across our Family Islands.”

The cruise line added several Bahamian cruises to Symphony’s itinerary. Under the name Bound for Paradise, the first will sail November 26, 2021, from New York City to Nassau, calling on San Salvador, Great Exuma, and Bimini.

The second Bahamas voyage will be a New Year’s celebration voyage sailing from Miami, Florida, to Bimini, San Salvador, Long Island, and Great Exuma, with a final stop in Jamaica.

A third Bahamian cruise is scheduled for January 22, 2022, sailing to Bimini, Nassau, San Salvador, Great Exuma, and Long Island. Two more cruises to the Bahamas will sail on February 12 and March 5, 2022.

The Bahamas have been incredibly popular for the luxury cruise line. As one of the first operators to announce a restart from the islands, the company hit a record sales day when bookings opened up on March 18. For now, Crystal Symphony still has three more cruises in Boston; she will return to Beantown on August 29, ready for her next cruise.