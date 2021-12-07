First Cruise Line Approved to Restart Operations from Malaysia

Star Cruises is poised to become the first cruise line to resume sailings in Malaysia with the Star Pisces ready to offer convenient holiday getaways started December 22.

This will continue parent company Genting Cruise Lines’ successful restart in the Asian market and bring more travel opportunities to the region, bolstering tourism and welcoming guests to enjoy the region’s amazing hospitality and culture.

Star Pisces to Sail From Penang

The 40,000-gross ton Star Pisces will offer five roundtrip departures each week, including 2-night “Langkawi Escape” and 1-night “Straits of Malacca” cruise itineraries. These domestic cruises will be welcome “Super Seacation” alternatives for holiday travel as international travel remains restricted. Officials hope that successful sailings will pave the way for international cruises to resume soon.

“Just like many parts of the world that are experiencing pandemic fatigue, residents in Malaysia also deserve a well-earned break. As such, we look forward to welcoming travellers from Malaysia on Star Pisces and to provide them with a safe and ultimately a memorable “Super Seacation‟ cruise holiday,” said Mr. Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

Star Pisces (Photo Courtesy: Star Cruises)

Star Pisces has adopted vigorous health and safety standards, including fresh air circulated throughout the ship, passenger capacity (normally 2,200 at double occupancy) reduced to 50%, thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols, and social distancing guidelines.

All passengers must be fully vaccinated and have a negative antigen rapid test at the cruise terminal on the day of departure, and the ship is equipped with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine for on board COVID-19 testing, as well as designated negative pressure isolation cabins.

Star Cruises in Asia

It is hoped that this Malaysian restart is only the beginning to expanded itineraries and port options in the region.

“We hope to call on to more Malaysian destinations and to expand our itineraries with the inclusion of regional destinations like Phuket in the near future to spur the cruise tourism industry,” said Zhu.

Star Pisces (Photo Courtesy: Star Cruises)

“We are also actively pursuing with the various port authorities to create a “Harmonize Cruising Standards” for the region in the hope of gradually re-opening international cruising in a controlled and safe manner, which will also bring inbound tourists to Malaysia.”

Star Pisces bookings will be open in mid-December and available to all Malaysian citizens,

foreigners with valid Malaysian long-term visit passes, and international tourists who have

completed and passed the quarantine and home surveillance order by the Malaysian authorities.

Cruising Restart in Asia

Since July 2020, Genting Cruise Lines was the first international cruise company in the world to

pioneer and successfully restart operations with Dream Cruises, sailing from Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line restarted Asian operations with Quantum of the Seas sailing from Singapore in December 2020, the first Royal Caribbean ship in the world to restart operations. Quantum of the Seas is continuing to offer 3- and 4-night cruises from Singapore, and Spectrum of the Seas is scheduled to begin sailing from Singapore with 3-9 night itineraries in October 2022.