First Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan

Carnival Vista becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to Honduras at Carnival’s Mahogany Bay port at Isla Roatan. The vessel is the first to visit the port after the cruise line has been on hold for 16 months. The ship visited Roatan as part of its first voyage back and becoming the first ship in the fleet to resume cruise operations.

Carnival Vista Visits Mahogany Bay

Carnival Vista’s first voyage back includes a return to three ports of call, and one of those is Carnival’s Mahogany Bay at Isla Roatan in the Caribbean. The Carnival cruise ship arrived on Tuesday morning at around 8:00 AM and is the first port of call during the seven-day itinerary.

The ship was also the first out of any cruise line to return to Honduras since the start of the pandemic. It marks a major step forward not just for Carnival but for the local economy and tourism for the island.

Honduran Minister of Tourism, Nicole Marrder, said:

“We are delighted, all the people of the island are very excited about the arrival of this ship, it is an opportunity to start again after so many months that we have been waiting for the return of cruise ships, there is an atmosphere of hope among the islanders.”

Carnival Vista in Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Thousands of guests spent most of the day enjoying everything Mahogany Bay offers, including a wide range of shore excursions, a stunning beach, shops, and bars at the exclusive Mahogany Bay. Carnival Vista departed at around 6:00 PM and continued with the cruise with a call to Belize on Wednesday and a visit to Cozumel on Thursday before the final sea day.

The Carnival cruise ship will arrive back at its homeport of Galveston on Saturday, July 10. This will complete the first Carnival cruise in 16 months. Sister ship Carnival Horizon has also resumed operations, and the ship departed PortMiami, Florida, on July 4.

Carnival Horizon returned to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and will be visiting the cruise line’s private islands of Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Even more cruise ships will restart through July with Carnival Breeze out of Galveston on July 15, Carnival Miracle out of Seattle on July 27, and the much-anticipated Mardi Gras out of Port Canaveral on July 31.

Carnival Vista is 133,500 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,934 at double occupancy along with 1,450 international crew members.