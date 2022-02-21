First Carnival Cruise Ship Departs on Sailabration Voyage

The first of 17 sailabrations cruises left from Long Beach, California, on February 20. Carnival Miracle sailed with approximately 2,000 guests on what will be a week of celebrations as the vessel makes her way to Hawaii.

Carnival Miracle’s current 14-day Carnival Journey cruise to Hawaii is the first of seventeen voyages celebrating the cruise line’s 50th Birthday. Most other Sailabrations will be leaving the week of March 5 and will range from three- to eight nights.

The First 2,000 Guests Embark on a Carnival Sailabrations Cruise

On Sunday, the 2,000 guests embarking on Carnival Miracle had more than enough reasons to celebrate. First, they were embarking on a 14-day cruise to Hawaii; second, they were the first guests to celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday in style.

“From the minute our guests walk into our terminals, they’ll know they are at the biggest and best birthday party ever. We only turn 50 once, so we had to go big, and what’s bigger than a year-long birthday celebration that begins with our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Miracle Sailabration Cruise (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The 50th Birthday of the most celebrated cruise line in the world has finally kicked off. These birthday sailings will feature at-sea ship meetups, special entertainment, unique activities, special occasion menus, such as a commemorative dining menu for one night that features some of the most popular Carnival dishes from the past 50 years, and more.

“As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises. We’re ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings,” Duffy said.

Carnival Miracle will be arriving in Honolulu on February 25; she will then be visiting Maui, Kona, and Hilo. After sailing back to North America, Carnival Miracle will visit Ensenada on March 5, the same day as the Fun Ship Meetup with Carnival Radiance.

Carnival Miracle Sailabration Cruise (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

What Other Fun Ship Meetups Are Scheduled?

During the next few weeks, all the operational ships will be meeting up in different sailing areas. If you’re booked on a Carnival Cruise ship in the following weeks, and you’re wondering if your ship will also have a Fun Ship Meetup during your cruise, read on.

Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle will be meeting in Baja, Mexico, outside Ensenada on March 5. On March 7, a massive congregation of Carnival ships will be meeting in the Western Caribbean between Cozumel and Costa Maya. Ships involved will be Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise, and Carnival Vista.

Carnival Conquest, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, and Carnival Sunshine will be meeting up in the Bahamas between Eleuthera and Nassau on March 9. On March 11, there will be a second meetup for Carnival Miracle, when she meets with Carnival Panorama, also outside Ensenada.

There will be different celebrations throughout the year onboard the Carnival ships, culminating in the arrival of Carnival’s newest cruise, Carnival Celebration. The sister-ship to Mardi Gras will be named in PortMiami in November 2022 as she arrives at her new homeport.