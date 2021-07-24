First Carnival Cruise Ship Completes Inaugural Call in Bimini

Carnival Cruise Line is not just back cruising with ships but is even opening up options by visiting the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Carnival Horizon made her much-anticipated inaugural call on Friday morning to the delight of the local economy and cruise passengers.

Carnival Horizon Inaugural Call in Bimini

The Vista-class cruise ship arrived at the island at approximately 9:30 AM as part of her six-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, which departed Miami, Florida, on July 18. The ship remained docked at the new pier of Resorts World Bimini for the inaugural call until approximately 6:30 PM.

The Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port is owned by Genting Americas Inc. The pier helps the island become a more prominent destination on cruise ship itineraries and we can expect more ships to visit in the future.

You can watch below in a video posted by Resorts World Bimini as the Carnival Horizon arrived on Friday morning:

Those guests on the current voyage are lucky enough to be the first in the fleet to experience the island. On Carnival Horizon’s first return cruise on July 4, the scheduled call to Bimini was canceled due to the island implementing a mandatory curfew which Cruise Hive first reported on. Instead, the cruise line added an additional day at its private island in the Bahamas, Half Moon Cay, which guests were not disappointed with!

It's a big day for our island…welcome to @RWBimini Carnival Horizon – 3000 passengers in #BiminiBliss. We are so excited to host you!#bimini



📷 Alex pic.twitter.com/eAbiur15M3 — Toma Rusk (@tantetoma) July 23, 2021

Carnival Horizon is not the first cruise ship to dock at the new pier. That accomplishment goes to Crystal Serenity which Crystal Cruises operate. The ship docked at Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port on July 18 as part of its seven-night cruise offering out of Nassau, Bahamas.

Crystal Serenity Docked at Bimini Pier (Photo Credit: Resorts World Bimini)

The Carnival cruise ship is arriving back in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. It will then depart on the next voyage, an eight-day southern Caribbean itinerary including first returns to Curacao and Aruba.

Also Read: IDEAL Things to Do in Bimini, Bahamas

Carnival Horizon was the second ship in the fleet to restart cruise operations when she departed out of PortMiami on July 4. The vessel is 133,500 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,960 at double occupancy and 1,450 crew members.