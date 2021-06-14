Fifth MSC Cruise Ship Resumes Operations

MSC Cruises continues with its restart plan on resuming operations, and now the fifth ship in the fleet has started sailing once again. MSC Splendida becomes the fifth vessel to restart with cruises in the eastern Mediterranean.

MSC Splendida Resumes Cruises

The cruise line is ramping up the resumption of cruise operations as the fifth vessel in the fleet has now restart cruises. Over the weekend, MSC Splendida kickstarted operations with a seven-night itinerary in the eastern Mediterranean out of the northern Italian port of Triste.

MSC Splendida calls are to Ancona, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; the Greek island of Corfu and Kotor in Montenegro or Split in Croatia before the ship returns to Trieste with embarkation available in each of the Italian ports.

To make sure guests remain safe during the cruises, the cruise line has its industry-leading health and safety protocols that were first introduced on MSC Grandiosa when the vessel started sailing in August 2020. MSC has been one of the few to continue sailing over the past year while many other cruise lines suspended operations fully.

MSC Splendida (Photo Courtesy: MSc Cruises)

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside have already resume sailings in the western Mediterranean; MSC Orchestra is operating in the eastern Mediterranean just as MSC Splendida and the new flagship MSC Virtuosa has been sailing from the UK since March 20, 2021.

MSC Magnifica will restart on June 20 out of Italy with cruises in the eastern Mediterranean, MSC Seaview will restart on July 3 from Kiel in Germany for sailings in the Baltic Sea to Sweden and Estonia, followed by MSC Seashore making her maiden sailing from the end of July in the West Mediterranean. MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina will also begin cruises out of Florida in August and September.

MSC Splendida offers a wide choice of restaurants, bars, and lounges, four swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, and luxurious spa, award-winning family activities and facilities, as well as the MSC Yacht Club with 71 spacious suites and personalized 24/7 butler service. She’s 137,900 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,900.