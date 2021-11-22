Fifth Holland America Cruise Ship Returns to Service

Nieuw Statendam departed from Florida on Sunday and became the fifth cruise ship operated by Holland America Line to return to service since suspensions first started in 2020. It marks a significant milestone for the cruise line as guests were welcomed back on board in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nieuw Statendam Resumes Cruises

The Pinnacle-class vessel restarted service for the first time since the start of the industry-wide pause in 2020. Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and became the fifth ship in the fleet to be back sailing.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal at Port Everglades to officially open embarkation. As guests arrived on board, crew members provided a warm welcome with waving flags.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Guests are now enjoying a seven-day western Caribbean cruise that includes a call at Nassau in the Bahamas, Ocho Rios and Port Royal, Jamaica; and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

“Today is another milestone in our return to service, with Nieuw Statendam starting operation just in time for Thanksgiving, and we have a lot to be thankful for this year that we’re getting back in the water,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Today is a great day for Holland America Line, and our team members can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”

Nieuw Statendam will continue to sail from the port through April 2022 on a range of Caribbean cruises from seven to 11 days. The cruise line also offers even longer Collectors’ Voyages, back-to-back voyages that offer a more cultural experience and in-depth exploration.

Nieuw Statendam Crew Members (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale is one of the busiest US cruise ports and, in early November, had its busiest day since cruise lines first suspended operations, with a total of six ships in port. Holland America Line has been basing ships from Port Everglades since 1990, and each vessel contributes $364,000 directly to the local economy.

When it comes to the cruise line’s return to service plan, there are a total of five vessels now back in operation. Nieuw Statendam follows the new Rotterdam cruise ship, which just commenced in its inaugural Caribbean season from the port. Koningsdam, Eurodam, and Nieuw Amsterdam are also currently sailing with guests.