Fifth Carnival Cruise Ship Sails for Miami After Receiving New Livery During Dry Dock

Carnival Legend becomes the fifth Carnival cruise ship to receive its new livery during dry dock. The vessel has now departed and is already on the way back to Miami in the U.S. It comes ahead of the ship resuming operations out of Baltimore, Maryland in November 2021.

Carnival Legend Sails with New Livery

It’s an exciting time for the cruise line as more cruise ships are resuming cruise operations and some receding fresh new looks with the red, white, and blue livery. Carnival Legend became the fifth ship to receive its new livery during a dry dock in Marseilles, France.

Carnival Legend in Gibraltar (Photo Credit: Tony Davis)

The Spirit-class Carnival cruise ship was in dry dock between July 30 and August 20, 2021. During this time, the new hull livery was added, an inspiration for the iconic Carnival colors as seen on the ship funnel.

Some other major work was that the arcade was renamed The Warehouse and moved to deck 3 to replace the chapel and library. The Cove then replace where the arcade previously was located. There was also general hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements.

Carnival Legend in Gibraltar (Photo Credit: Tony Davis)

Carnival Legend is all fresh and new and recently departed South France for the British territory of Gibraltar. While there, Tony Davis took the first photos of the Carnival newly refurbished cruise ship at night docking at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal.

Currently, the vessel is making its way across the Atlantic after departing Gibraltar on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The ship is scheduled to arrive in Miami, Florida, on September 22 to prepare for its return to service.

Carnival Legend in Gibraltar (Photo Credit: Tony Davis)

The ship will finally restart cruises on November 14 to replace Carnival Pride that will reposition to Tampa, Florida. Carnival legend’s first sailing back will be a seven-day itinerary including two overnights in Bermuda along with three days at sea.

As part of its deployments out of Baltimore, Carnival Legends will also be offering week-long cruises to the Bahamas, including calls at Nassau, Freeport, Princess Cays, and Half Moon Cay.

Also Read: Fourth Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery and Heads for North America

Carnival Legend entered service in 2002 and is 88,500 gross tons along with a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy. The new Mardi Gras was the first in the fleet to showcase the new livery after construction was completed in 2020. Since then, the Carnival Magic, Carnival Glory, Carnival Valor, and Carnival Dream have all received a new look during a dry dock this year. The livery will continue to roll out across the fleet as each ship undergoes a dry dock too.