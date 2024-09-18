Fast-Paced Bar Being Replaced on Norwegian Prima

Cruise Lines regularly re-evaluate different spaces, venues, and activities onboard every ship and make adjustments or changes as needed to provide guests with exactly the cruise vacation they crave.

Occasionally, this means closures or construction even while a ship is in service, if the work can be done with minimal disruption to passengers onboard.

Norwegian Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked aboard the October 28, 2024 departure of Norwegian Prima to alert them to just such work to be carried out during their 10-night Greek Isles sailing.

“As part of our commitment to continuously offer extraordinary vacation experiences for our guests around the world, and to uphold a consistent world-class product across our fleet, Norwegian Prima will be undergoing some enhancements during your cruise,” the email explained.

“The Speedway Bar will be converted into an all-new Entourage, offering teenagers aged 13 to 17 a dedicated area for them to meet and engage with others their age.”

The Speedway Bar is located on Deck 18, adjacent to the 3-level Prima Speedway go kart track and near the entrance to high-speed slide The Drop as well as the ship’s miniature golf course, Tee Time, and The Bull’s Eye high-tech darts boards.

Because of the proximity to the construction area, however, those attractions will be temporarily closed at certain times during the sailing.

“To complete these enhancements, Tee Time (mini golf), Bull’s Eye (darts), and The Drop will be closed on October 29, 2024, and November 2, 2024,” the email clarified.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Norwegian Prima is scheduled for a day at sea as she makes her way toward Greece, having just departed from Civitavecchia (Rome) the day before to begin the cruise.

Saturday, November 2, 2024, however, is the ship’s day in Corfu from noon until 7 p.m., so many guests will be off the ship and unaffected by the limited venue closures on that day as the conversion work continues.

It should be noted that the Speedway track itself will not be impacted by the closures, though hours of operation do vary. Other nearby venues are also unaffected by the planned enhancements.

No other closures are expected while the space is converted, though plans may change if difficulties arise and extra time is needed.

All operational hours and guidelines are available in the NCL App while guests are onboard the ship, and any updated closures will be posted there as needed.

Prima Class Speedway

The 142,500-gross-ton Norwegian Prima debuted in 2022 and can welcome 3,099 travelers per sailing. While she is currently offering a range of European itineraries, the ship will leave Rome on November 7, 2024 for a transatlantic crossing to New York.

After a few select sailings from the Big Apple, Norwegian Prima will move to Galveston with 7- and 14-night Caribbean sailings, before returning to New York for a few more cruises in spring 2025. The ship will then spend the 2025 summer season in Europe, before homeporting from Port Canaveral year-round beginning in November 2025.

About Entourage

The Speedway Bar space is being transformed into Entourage, which is a teen-centric, adult-free space. This is the same conversion that was carried out aboard Norwegian Viva, sister ship to Norwegian Prima, earlier this year.

Entourage converts to a dance club at night for even more teen entertainment, giving guests ages 13-17 their own area of the ship to enjoy as they meet new friends, hang out, and enjoy the latest in music, video games, and other fun.

There is no charge for teens to visit Entourage, but they must be registered and wear their VIP wristbands to access the space. Counselors supervise activities in the space, which are adjusted to what different teens find fun and exciting.

Occasionally, Entourage activities will take place in other areas of the ship, during which time the actual Entourage space may be unsupervised.

At all times, teens are expected to follow courteous and respectful behavior, as well as to abide by the 1:30 a.m. teen curfew unless accompanied by a parent or guardian at that time.