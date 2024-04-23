Farewell Voyage Set for Carnival-Owned Cruise Ship After 15-Year Career

After a 15-year career at sea, the time has come to say goodbye to Seabourn Odyssey. The cruise line is planning something special to commemorate the 450-passenger vessel’s final voyage, which will set sail in the beginning of September 2024.

The End Of An Era: Seabourn Odyssey’s Farewell Sailing

Seabourn Odyssey entered service in June of 2009. At the time, the debut of the small ship was a game-changer for the ultra-luxury cruise segment, such as with how she only offered suites – 229 to be exact – and provided luxury amenities and dining experiences onboard.

Now that 15 years has passed, Seabourn Cruise Line has shifted its priorities to focus more on expedition cruises, which requires new ships built specifically for this purpose. So far, the cruise line has launched two, purpose-built expedition ships: Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

But in order to make way for new pursuits, the cruise line had to make some sacrifices, including saying goodbye to Seabourn Odyssey. The ship was sold to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., a Tokyo-based transport and shipping company in early 2023.

As part of the deal, the Seattle-based cruise line was permitted to operate its previously announced voyages as part of a charter agreement and will turn the cruise ship over to the Japanese firm when the charter agreement ends in September of 2024, after the final sailing concludes.

Speaking of which, the luxury ship’s Farewell Voyage will embark from Seattle, Washington, on September 2, 2024, and will last for 22 nights before concluding in Yokohama, Japan, on September 25, 2024.

Seabourn Odyssey

Throughout the sailing, guests will have the opportunity to visit Ketchikan, Alaska; Wrangell, Alaska; Sitka, Alaska; Hubbard Glacier, Alaska; Homer, Alaska; Kodiak, Alaska; Dutch Harbor, Alaska; Kushiro, Japan; Hakodate, Japan; Miyako, Japan; and Hitachinaka, Japan.

Booking for Seabourn Odyssey’s final voyage is open on the Seabourn website – and until April 30, 2024, the cruise line is offering a two-category veranda suite upgrade and a $2,000 (USD) shipboard credit per suite as part of their “Sale Beyond Event.”

Special Activities And Entertainment Planned For Final Cruise

Seabourn Odyssey has had quite the impressive career, which includes sailing over 859,554 nautical miles to 426 different ports and welcoming more than 180,400 guests onboard. This is certainly something that deserves to be commemorated.

As part of the celebration, some of the original members of the 335-person crew is returning for the historic voyage. Most notably, John Barron and Handré Potgieter, who were part of the first onboard team when the ship launched in 2009, are returning as co-cruise directors for the final voyage. Barron served as the ship’s very first cruise director and Potgieter was part of the entertainment team.

Seabourn Odyssey Open Deck

“I’m thrilled to co-host this voyage with my dear friend Handré. We will celebrate 15 years of unforgettable moments, friendships, and the legacy Seabourn Odyssey leaves behind. This final voyage promises to be a magical ‘full circle’ experience, brimming with emotion and sweet surprises, as we bid farewell to our beloved ship,” said Barron.

Barron and Potgieter will work together to guide guests through 22-days of special activities and entertainment, including meet-ups and presentations with some very special guests, including Seabourn Cruise Line’s very own president, Natalya Leahy.

Read Also: Seabourn Unveils Segments for 2026 World Cruise

In addition, the Farewell Voyage will also feature appearances from Belinda King of Belinda King Creative Productions, NASA Astronaut Heidemarie Piper, famed photographer Michael Yamashita, author and chef Maria Finn, marine scientist Dr. Dave Plourd, maritime historian Dr. Tim Runyan, artist Donna Lewis, piano entertainer Roy Tan and vocalist Corlea Botha, magician Mark Haslam, cellist Andre Cavassi, pianist Aisa Ijiri, and violinist Irina Guskova.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper send-off without plenty of caviar – a symbol of the luxury the ship is known for. Throughout her career, Seabourn Odyssey has served approximately 4 tons of caviar, 13 million gourmet breadsticks, and 300,000 bottles of champagne.