Family Struggling to Bring Dad Home After European Cruise

A cruise to Europe can be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for any traveler, and it can be even more significant as a celebration for a wedding, anniversary, birthday, graduation, or other special occasion.

Colorado couple Guy and Adrian Matlock intended their 14-night Northern Europe cruise to be such a joyous celebration to celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary, but the cruise quickly turned memorable for far less happy reasons when Guy fell ill.

According to family members, Guy felt ill with flu-like symptoms after six days onboard, but his condition quickly worsened and a medical evacuation was necessary.

“6 days into this trip Guy fell ill and quickly turned into a critical situation and hospitalization in Copenhagen, Denmark,” the couple’s daughter, Moriah Matlock, explained. “As his body gains its strength there will be a long road to recovery. The current need is to get Guy and Adrian home.”

Guy has remained hospitalized in Copenhagen, Denmark while the family works to raise money to transport him back to the US. Family members have been able to visit after securing emergency passports, and Adrian remains with her husband at this troubling time.

In addition to medical challenges, the family is struggling with arrangements in a foreign country without being able to speak the language. By arranging for Guy’s return to the US, the medical arrangements, language, and cultural barriers would be eased and his recovery could be easier.

To be clear, Moriah praises the hospital staff for their efforts on behalf of her father, and it is the doctors’ recommendation that Guy return to the US for better stimulation in English.

The airlift to bring Guy back to the US would cost approximately $150,000, payment that is due up front before such an evacuation would be possible. The high cost is due to the medical arrangements necessary so he can be flown in safety.

The couple does have some travel insurance coverage for part of the cost, but the bulk would be out-of-pocket expenses. The family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money, and as of this writing, more than $46,000 has been donated by more than 700 contributors.

A flight from Copenhagen to Colorado, if arranged nonstop, would take approximately 13 hours. Medical personnel would need to be on the flight, as well as appropriate equipment, medication, and other supplies.

The Matlocks have not confirmed which cruise line their voyage was aboard, but northern Europe is a popular region for many lines. Ships from Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, AIDA Cruises, and more all offer such itineraries that include visiting key cities and historic destinations.

Can Cruise Passengers Get Stranded?

While these challenging situations are rare, cruise passengers can become stranded in distant destinations for a variety of reasons.

Read Also: What Happens If You Miss Your Cruise Ship?

Sometimes, travelers might be late during a port of call visit and miss the ship’s departure, causing them to need complicated travel arrangements to rejoin the ship.

Norwegian Dawn Cruise (Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis)

This happened in March for a group of guests aboard Norwegian Dawn when they became stranded in Africa, eventually needing to make their own arrangements through multiple countries to return to the ship.

In July, more than 100 passengers from Discovery Princess and Koningsdam became stranded in Canada due to a rockslide in Skagway that blocked the highway their tour was using. This meant a long drive to rejoin each vessel via tender boats before the ships visited Glacier Bay, a highlight of Alaska sailings.

In very remote locations, medical emergencies can lead to travelers becoming stranded and facing logistical challenges.

This happened to a guest aboard Carnival Luminosa on an Indonesia cruise in October 2023, after a fall resulting in hip and arm fractures meant a medical evacuation to medical facilities in Thailand when local hospitals were unable to provide adequate care.

While such situations are always challenging, cruise lines do try to assist passengers as much as possible. Ultimately, however, travelers are often responsible for their own care and travel arrangements once leaving the ship, which can be stressful and expensive.